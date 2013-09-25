Big Bounce Fun House Rentals Provides Items Needed to Make Your Festival Successful

Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- According to IndianaFestivals.com, more than 475 events and festivals take place across the state each year. Although most associate Indianapolis with the Indy 500 and the Indianapolis Colts, the city hosts a number of fall festivals every year and companies frequently struggle to find a way to make their event or festival stand out from others. "With the help of party rentals in Indianapolis IN, this task becomes somewhat easier," Susan Lorimer of Big Bounce Fun House Rentals points out.



Big Bounce Fun House Rentals offers a wide range of inflatables in Indianapolis IN to ensure each event is a great success, including dry and wet slides, human bowling, a cash cube and more. "Bring green screen photos, inflatables, DJs and more to the event and you are sure to draw a large crowd as people love variety when having fun with friends and family," Mrs. Lorimer explains. "In addition, Big Bounce Fun House Rentals offers concession stands, characters, carnival/picnic games and more so every event or festival can choose what best meets their needs."



Big Bounce Fun House Rentals provides items for festivals of all sizes. Thanks to the extensive inventory, one that is larger than seen with most party rental companies, festival organizers find everything they need quickly and easily. "Consider us your one-stop-shop for your party, event or festival as we work to make it easy for you to organize the perfect event for any occasion," Mrs. Lorimer continues.



Tattoos, face painting, mechanical rides and pony rides are just a few of the other offerings available at Big Bounce Fun House Rentals. People love to eat during these festivals and the company can be of assistance here also. Catering, tents, tables, chairs and more may easily be obtained from Big Bounce Fun House Rentals along with Bounce houses in Indianapolis IN. "Planning a fall festival involves a great deal of work on the part of the organizers. Our company works to make this process easier by offering a number of items in one location so you don't have to coordinate a number of companies on the big day or days of the event," Mrs. Lorimer declares.



About Big Bounce Fun House Rentals

Big Bounce Fun House Rentals provides inflatables and a variety of items appropriate for festivals, events, parties and more. With more than 20 years of experience in the rental industry, the company employs trained staff dedicated to making each event a success, offering personalized attention to achieve this goal. Safety remains a top concern at all times and all equipment is set up by trained technicians to ensure everyone remains safe while having fun. Before equipment may be used, event coordinators and those working the inflatables attend a safety meeting to ensure all are familiar with the operation and safety of the equipment. For those concerned about safety issues, Big Bounce Fun House rentals offers a service where a staff member stays to assist with the equipment for an additional fee. The goal remains to ensure you feel comfortable with the staff, the equipment and the service at all times.