Big Bucks Auto Announces Retail and Financing Website

Jamaica, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2013 -- Big Bucks Auto, the New York and Tri-State area’s largest car buying service, is happy to announce the launch of its new online Retail vehicle sales and Financing capabilities, viewable at http://www.bigbucksauto.com. The new section offers website visitors the ability to browse from numerous late-model vehicle photos, detailed information and features for each car, truck or motorcycle, with user-friendly navigation and multiple dealer contact options as well as a streamlined online financing application process.



Owner of Big Bucks Auto Buddy Evans has long looked forward to expanding the company’s services to include both its core car-buying service as well as car trade-ins and sales. He anticipates an improved site experience for users looking for used car quotes, considering selling their used cars for cash, or shopping for a new vehicle. “The newly expanded site is very user-friendly, and I think it does a great job of conveying to potential customers who we are as a company, what we do, and how we can help now in not just one but a variety of ways now.” The site also features the popular Big Bucks Auto blog with industry analysis, news, and special insights offered by Evans; a video section featuring the company’s widely known television commercials; an enhanced Get-a-Quote form for customers to request car valuation quotes or appraisals online, a free “Tips on Selling Your Car” e-book, and several special offer coupons including $200 Refer-a-Friend, Cash Back for your Ride Home, and other offers.



It is Big Bucks Auto’s stated mission to make it easier for consumers to sell their car quickly, safely, and and easily and receive cash in hand. As part of that commitment the Queens, New York cash for cars company also recently finalized a partnership with several New Jersey car dealerships to improve services for residents of the Garden State, providing the same benefits and reliability that Big Bucks Auto has been known for in New York for three generations. Taking that commitment a step further on the occasion of its Retail & Financing section launch, Big Bucks Auto will now guarantee to beat any rival’s offer. Said owner Buddy Evans: “It’s true - bring In any written offer from any local Tri-State NY area competitor and we'll beat their best offer for your car. Whether you’re looking to sell your car for cash, purchase the best cars available, or trade your vehicle – Big Bucks Auto is here to provide you with the best service possible."



For those wondering “how to sell my car” in NY, NJ, CT or LI, an option may be to simply visit Big Bucks Auto’s newly redesigned website or call 1-888-44-BUCKS to get a free car appraisal. For more information please visit Big Bucks Auto at http://www.bigbucksauto.com

About Big Bucks Auto



Big Bucks Auto is Metro New York Tri-State’s Largest ” cash for cars ” Car Buying Service. Visit http://www.bigbucksauto.com/ or call 888 442-8257. Quick quotes at http://www.bigbucksauto.com/quote-now/ Big Bucks Auto is located at 139-03 Queens Blvd., Jamaica, NY 11435. The Easiest Way to sell your car in NYC! We want to buy your car, not sell you one! For over three generations, Big Bucks Auto has purchased thousands of vehicles like yours. Sell your car in NYC at the highest prices paid, without any pressure! We’ve built our reputation on being friendly, giving you the most money possible for your car, and providing payment right then and there. Big Bucks Auto – where greater New York goes when it’s thinking ” sell my car “