Big Button Mobile Phone Perfect for Older Generation from PrePayMania.co.uk

Stoke-on-Trent, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Almost everyone crave for the latest smart phone having latest features and designs. However, not everyone is comfortable with the use of touch screens and the small buttons. Hence, for these kinds of people, handsets like Big Button Mobile Phone are appropriate for their use. Big Button Mobile Phone is a simple handset which does not have complex designs and features that seem complicated to understand for the user.



Large Button Mobile Phone is especially perfect for the elderly people as with the touch screens and small buttons, it is difficult for them to operate their handset easily. These Phones for Elderly have got elegant design and have got the simplicity of the desktop charger.



This handset is solidly built and is also very light in weight weighing just 99 grams. These Phones for Elderly have got the dimensions of 114 x 54 x 16 mm which has no camera. The amazing feature of this Large Button Mobile Phone is that the SOS button on the back of the phone will allow you to text to the five people at a time when in emergency.



Also, you can even send the text to give a GPRS location. Also, if your phone has got switched off and if one of your relatives wants to get hold of you then if they are in the SOS contacts, they can still call you up.



If at all it happens that your grandmother doesn’t understand the way to set the features of this phone then as every phone has got a unique pin code, you can set up all the contacts alarm settings or anything just by going online. Also, if you are a part of the SOS contacts you can send a text message to the phone telling it to sync.



It will then automatically re-sync with the information that you had put on the cloud. Hence, you don’t have to worry when you change your mobile number about editing the contact on the phone by your grandmother as you can do it yourself for her online and send text message to the phone to re-sync.



Also, if the blood pressure results or heart rate results have been put into the phone, they will automatically sync to the cloud and this will allow you to see the results remotely. Another amazing part is, if your grandmother wants to set alarm and she doesn’t know how to do that then you can do it for her remotely, Please visit or click the following: http://www.prepaymania.co.uk/mobilephone/the-big-friendly-phone-by-fonerange.html



PrePayMania is a foremost and leading Online Store in UK, deals in Mobile Phones, Accessories and Free SIM Cards.



