Big Changes in Costa Blanca for Clients and Investors

Madrid, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/15/2012 -- Those looking to find a property or villa in Spain need not look further than Overseas Property Shop Limited. In fact, big changes have come to Costa Blanca, with larger, more spacious designs of apartments, villas and semi-detached villas. The best part? Prices are at a level not seen since 2003.



“There's a real buzz in the air here in the Costa Blanca - we're seeing more clients month on month and clients are now more focused on what they want -- most prefer the new contemporary homes rather than the tired old bank repossessions,” Conrad A. Bedford, MD Overseas Property Shop.



The area is getting busier with clients seeking to own a portion of one of the most popular tourist destinations in Spain, in particular those from northern Europe, U.K. and Germany.



“As an independent organisation, we are not tied to any one developer or property. We show plenty of different properties with access to beaches, golf and other recreational activities, and all within a price that will not break the bank,” said Jan Jackson, Sales and Finance Director for Overseas Property Shop.



The new homes being constructed are built with open space in mind … Modern contemporary designs with clean lines and more focus on light and living space, with prices at levels seen in 2003. Clients are already keenly looking into the area comparing homes and making offers on key in hand properties.



