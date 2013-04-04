Big City Crime Explodes in Remote CA Village, as Author Pays Homage to Volunteer Emergency Responders

Pine Mountain Club, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- The serenity and beauty of many remote areas is often the result of the local Community Emergency Response Teams (A FEMA program) that keep them safe. While their work sometimes goes unacknowledged, the latest novel by Mar Preston draws attention to their efforts in a story that unfolds with wry humor and gripping suspense.



‘Payback’, Preston’s third major release, proves that the work carried out by emergency response volunteers is crucial.



Synopsis:



A forest fire burning in the mountains surrounding a remote California village interrupts the Oktoberfest celebration, followed by the discovery of the mayor who has been beheaded. Sheriff’s Detective Dex Stafford concludes everybody hated the mayor for different and very good reasons, but nobody will talk. His nerves fraying, Stafford finds himself involved with his partner’s hysterical daughter, at a time when he fears his partner is on the take. His mother moves in with him, bringing a Jack Russell who hates him, and stories about his father he doesn’t want to hear.



Patrol Officer Holly Seabright of the village’s security force becomes a prickly ally in uncovering the hints and whispers of something much worse than the murder of the mayor. Stafford pools resources with the attractive and smart patrol officer on a twisted trail of discovery as winter and the big snows shut down the town. A killer beyond their imagining haunts the town. Sometime soon, unless they can stop it, there will be another death, and then still another.



“A Californian village suddenly becomes a hive of big city interest,” explains Preston.



She continues, “Readers of Payback will encounter the illegal poaching of wild animals, murder, the politics of small town public service and even the dubious workings of a Black Widow schemer, an entertaining story told with often sardonic humor.”



The local newspaper editor reports she found herself turning pages far into the night to see what happened next in the book’s pristine and tranquil setting. The response has been overwhelmingly positive.



For example, famed mystery editor Jodie Renner said, “Even though I was reading very intently, the ending still caught me by surprise. The author also gives us some great insights into California mountain politics and current ecological issues of the area. I'd rate this Mar Preston's best book so far, in many ways. And it's nice to learn a few things while being entertained. An absorbing read!”



Jim Lockhart seconded her praise, “Mar Preston's Payback is an attractive, skillfully done melding of an American police procedural story with an English village mystery. It is set in a village closely but not slavishly modeled on an actual settlement in the mountains at the dividing point between Southern and Central California. The beauty of the area and the remote tranquility of the settlement come through strongly and provide a good contrast with the sleazy, seamy side of human life there that naturally predominates in a crime story.”



About the Author: Mar Preston

Mar Preston is the author of No Dice and Rip-Off, featuring Detective Dave Mason of the Santa Monica Police Department and his girlfriend Ginger McNair, a community activist. She was a long-time Santa Monica activist and divides her time between Santa Monica and the peaceful mountain village that is somewhat like the setting of Payback. However, only nice people live there.