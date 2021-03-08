Increasing focus on improving customer services and growing demand for early fraud detection in the BFSI sector is driving big data analytics in BFSI market growth.
Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- The global big data analytics in BFSI market size is expected to reach USD 86.68 Billion in 2027 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing focus to improve customer lifecycle in the BFSI industry, growing demand for early fraud detection in the BFSI industry, rising data volume generated by the capital market due to trading and transactions is resulting in high demand for big data analytics solutions. These factors are expected to continue to boost growth of the global big data analytics in BFSI market over the forecast period.
The study offers a panoramic view of the market along with an accurate growth forecast of the company on both the regional and global levels. It strives to offer accurate insights into the existing competitive landscape and the ever-growing competition in the industry. It also provides an idea about the strategic initiatives undertaken by the companies to fortify their footing in the market.
Leading Market Players Profiled in the Report Include:
SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Alteryx Inc, International Business Machines Corporation, BigPanda, Inc., Nimbix, Inc., Gainsight, Inc., Fractal Analytics Inc., and Salesforce.com, Inc.
The research report draws focus on the strengths and weaknesses of the key players of the market through a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to project the growth rate. The global Big Data Analytics in BFSI market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.
Emergen Research has segmented the global big data analytics in BFSI market on the basis of type, delivery, application, end-use, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)
Descriptive Analytics
Diagnostic Analytics
Predictive Analytics
Prescriptive Analytics
Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)
Cloud-based
On-premises
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)
Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
Fraud Detection
Risk Management
Operation Optimization
Customer Analytics
Others
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)
Insurance Companies
Capital Market
Banks
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
K.
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Objectives of the Global Big Data Analytics in BFSI Market Study:
An in-depth study of the evolving market sectors and the growth & penetration status of the global Big Data Analytics in BFSI market
COVID-19 Impact Analysis to highlight the major opportunities and challenges
Strategic recommendations to help readers formulate lucrative business strategies
Identification of the emerging players and their tactical approaches to expand market presence
An extensive study of the product portfolios of the major market players and their regional presence
A closer look at the strategic initiatives undertaken by the leading companies across this industry, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and joint ventures
