Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2021 -- The detailed market intelligence report on the Big Data Analytics in BFSI market applies the best of both primary and secondary research to weighs upon the competitive landscape and the prominent market players expected to dominate the Big Data Analytics in BFSI market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2028. The study not only scans through the company profile of the major vendors but also analyses their winning strategies to give business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space.



big data analytics in BFSI market size is expected to reach USD 86.68 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing focus to improve customer lifecycle in the BFSI industry, growing demand for early fraud detection in the BFSI industry, rising data volume generated by the capital market due to trading and transactions is resulting in high demand for big data analytics solutions. These factors are expected to continue to boost growth of the global big data analytics in BFSI market over the forecast period.



Download Free Sample PDF Copy of this Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/536



The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the industry and a detailed analysis of the key players of the market based on their revenue, profit margins, financial standing, global market position, R&D activities, and product portfolio. It also covers their strategic endeavors such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and product launches and brand promotions, among others



Key market players include SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Alteryx Inc, International Business Machines Corporation, BigPanda, Inc., Nimbix, Inc., Gainsight, Inc., Fractal Analytics Inc., and Salesforce.com, Inc.



Furthermore, the report supplies an in-depth understanding and insight into the leading manufacturers and players with a brief overview of their business. This section deals with the latest business moves, product launches, strategic collaborations, technological advancements, and profitable business ventures. The report also includes revenue estimations and CAGR of the Big Data Analytics in BFSI market in the coming years.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Descriptive Analytics

Diagnostic Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics



Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Cloud-based

On-premises



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Fraud Detection

Risk Management

Operation Optimization

Customer Analytics

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2028)

Insurance Companies

Capital Market

Banks



Key Coverage of the Big Data Analytics in BFSI Market:



Insightful information regarding the global Big Data Analytics in BFSI market

Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Big Data Analytics in BFSI market

Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations



Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/536



Regional Analysis of the Big Data Analytics in BFSI Market Includes:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Big Data Analytics in BFSI Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Big Data Analytics in BFSI Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing focus to improve customer lifecycle



4.2.2.2. Growing demand for early fraud detection in the BFSI sector



4.2.2.3. Rising need for faster data processing in the BFSI industry



4.2.2.4. Increasing demand for customer analytics



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Issues related to data security



4.2.3.2. Inconsistency in data collection



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Big Data Analytics in BFSI Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2028



5.1.1. Descriptive Analytics



5.1.2. Diagnostic Analytics



5.1.3. Predictive Analytics



5.1.4. Prescriptive Analytics



Chapter 6. Big Data Analytics in BFSI Market By Delivery Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Delivery Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2028



6.1.1. Cloud-based



6.1.2. On-premises



Chapter 7. Big Data Analytics in BFSI Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2028



7.1.1. Customer Relationship Management (CRM)



7.1.2. Fraud Detection



7.1.3. Risk Management



7.1.4. Operation Optimization



7.1.5. Customer Analytics



7.1.6. Others



Continue…!



Quick Buy--- Big Data Analytics in BFSI Market Research Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/536



Thank you for reading our report. For further queries regarding the report or customization options, please connect with us. Our team will ensure you get a report well-suited to your needs.

Contact Us:



Eric Lee



Corporate Sales Specialist



Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com



Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756



E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com



Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs