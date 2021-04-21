Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2021 -- The latest study, titled "Global Big Data Analytics in BFSI Market", published by Emergen Research, entails a thorough review of the present and future market trends in this specific business vertical. Increasing focus to improve customer lifecycle in the BFSI industry, growing demand for early fraud detection in the BFSI industry, rising data volume generated by the capital market due to trading and transactions is resulting in high demand for big data analytics solutions. These factors are expected to continue to boost growth of the global big data analytics in BFSI market over the forecast period.



Increasing adoption of descriptive analytics across insurance companies to extract business information in order to boost business growth while facilitating better service to customers is a key factor expected to drive revenue growth of the descriptive analytics segment during the forecast period.



Rising adoption of cloud technology by end-users such as banks and insurance service providers is expected to continue to support revenue growth of the cloud-based delivery segment during the forecast period.

Increasing incidence of fraudulent healthcare insurance claims and increasing need for more effective solutions to prevent payer losses is a key factor expected to support revenue growth of the fraud detection segment during the forecast period.

Growing deployment of big data analytics in the insurance sector is driving growth of the insurance company segment, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Key market players include SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Alteryx Inc, International Business Machines Corporation, BigPanda, Inc., Nimbix, Inc., Gainsight, Inc., Fractal Analytics Inc., and Salesforce.com, Inc.

Acquisitions are a primary focus point in the global market and established players in are focusing on expanding and strengthening offerings and capabilities, while also expanding market footprint.



Big Data Analytics in BFSI Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global big data analytics in BFSI market on the basis of type, delivery, application, end-use, and region.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Descriptive Analytics

Diagnostic Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics



Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Fraud Detection

Risk Management

Operation Optimization

Customer Analytics

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Insurance Companies

Capital Market

Banks



Key Regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Elucidating the competitive scenario of the Global Big Data Analytics in BFSI Market:



The comprehensive global Big Data Analytics in BFSI market analysis includes meaningful insights into the competitive spectrum of this business sphere. It goes on to enlist the detailed profiles of each market competitor.

The latest report includes the industry share, production facilities, development prospects,and geographies served by each market player.

The study also showcases the extensive product portfolios of the prominent market contenders and offers critical data and information about the application scope, as well as specifications of these products.

In addition, the study presents the fundamental market insights, pricing range of products offered by these companies, and the gross profits and losses experienced by these players throughout their market tenures.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Big Data Analytics in BFSI Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Big Data Analytics in BFSI Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing focus to improve customer lifecycle

4.2.2.2. Growing demand for early fraud detection in the BFSI sector

4.2.2.3. Rising need for faster data processing in the BFSI industry

4.2.2.4. Increasing demand for customer analytics

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Issues related to data security

4.2.3.2. Inconsistency in data collection

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Big Data Analytics in BFSI Market By Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Descriptive Analytics

5.1.2. Diagnostic Analytics

5.1.3. Predictive Analytics

5.1.4. Prescriptive Analytics



CONTINUED..!!



