The global big data analytics in BFSI market size is expected to reach USD 86.68 Billion in 2027 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing focus to improve customer lifecycle in the BFSI industry, growing demand for early fraud detection in the BFSI industry, rising data volume generated by the capital market due to trading and transactions is resulting in high demand for big data analytics solutions. These factors are expected to continue to boost growth of the global big data analytics in BFSI market over the forecast period.



Growing deployment of big data analytics in the insurance sector is driving growth of the insurance company segment, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.



Increasing adoption of descriptive analytics across insurance companies to extract business information in order to boost business growth while facilitating better service to customers is a key factor expected to drive revenue growth of the descriptive analytics segment during the forecast period.

Rising adoption of cloud technology by end-users such as banks and insurance service providers is expected to continue to support revenue growth of the cloud-based delivery segment during the forecast period.

Robust presence of international and domestic players, including Alteryx Inc., BigPanda, Inc., Nimbix, Inc., and Salesforce.com, Inc., among others, in countries in North America is driving growth of the market in the region to a significant extent.

Key market players include SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Alteryx Inc, International Business Machines Corporation, BigPanda, Inc., Nimbix, Inc., Gainsight, Inc., Fractal Analytics Inc., and Salesforce.com, Inc.

in April 2019, ClearStory Data Inc. was acquired by Alteryx Inc. Through this acquisition, Alteryx will strengthen its capabilities in the field of data analytics and data science.



Big Data Analytics in BFSI Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global big data analytics in BFSI market on the basis of type, delivery, application, end-use, and region.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Descriptive Analytics

Diagnostic Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics



Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Fraud Detection

Risk Management

Operation Optimization

Customer Analytics

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Insurance Companies

Capital Market

Banks



The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Big Data Analytics in BFSI market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:



North America (U.S., Canada)



Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Factors influencing market remuneration:



The global Big Data Analytics in BFSI market report includes a detailed study of the product spectrum of the market and further describes the different product types, including One-sided, Two-sided, and Others.

The report zeroes in on the overall market dynamics and presents information with regard to the producers and distributors, manufacturing cost structure, and downstream buyers.

Details pertaining to the expected growth rate, industry share, revenue accumulated, and product segmentation are depicted in this report.

The application landscape of the global Big Data Analytics in BFSI market can be categorized into For Human, For Animals, and Others.

The study further examines the industry share and product demand of each application, coupled with the predicted growth patterns of the various application segments.

Other vital factors, such as market concentration ratio and raw material processing rate, have also been covered under the latest study.



