The global big data analytics in BFSI market size is expected to reach USD 86.68 Billion in 2027 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing focus to improve customer lifecycle in the BFSI industry, growing demand for early fraud detection in the BFSI industry, rising data volume generated by the capital market due to trading and transactions is resulting in high demand for big data analytics solutions.



Growing deployment of big data analytics in the insurance sector is driving growth of the insurance company segment, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.



Some Key Highlights of Report



Increasing adoption of descriptive analytics across insurance companies to extract business information in order to boost business growth while facilitating better service to customers is a key factor expected to drive revenue growth of the descriptive analytics segment during the forecast period.

Rising adoption of cloud technology by end-users such as banks and insurance service providers is expected to continue to support revenue growth of the cloud-based delivery segment during the forecast period.

Key market players include SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Accenture plc, Alteryx Inc, International Business Machines Corporation, BigPanda, Inc., Nimbix, Inc., Gainsight, Inc., Fractal Analytics Inc., and Salesforce.com, Inc.

Acquisitions are a primary focus point in the global market and established players in are focusing on expanding and strengthening offerings and capabilities, while also expanding market footprint.

in April 2019, ClearStory Data Inc. was acquired by Alteryx Inc. Through this acquisition, Alteryx will strengthen its capabilities in the field of data analytics and data science.



Market Segmentation:



Emergen Research has segmented the global big data analytics in BFSI market on the basis of type, delivery, application, end-use, and region.



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Descriptive Analytics

Diagnostic Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics



Delivery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Fraud Detection

Risk Management

Operation Optimization

Customer Analytics

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)

Insurance Companies

Capital Market

Banks



Key Geographies Encompassed in the Report:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key questions addressed:



What are the estimated CAGR for the global Big Data Analytics in BFSI market and each segment in the global market?

Which market segments and sub-segments have been covered in this report? Which of these segments is foreseen to exhibit the highest growth rate over the projected period? What are the most prominent industry aspects likely to impact the market values and shares of the regions viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East &Asia? What do the SWOT analysis and Porter's five forces entailed in the report signify with respect to the future position of the market?

Which are the leading companies operating in the global Big Data Analytics in BFSI market? What are their strengths and weaknesses?

What are the most common market expansion strategies applied by the key market competitors to reinforce their market positions?



