Big Data Analytics in Education Industry: Time to Invest in Emerging Markets : Accenture, Mu Sigma, Abzooba, Heckyl

Educational institutes are now paying attention to finding methods for making effective learning processes. Big data analytics in education is used for identifying learner's weaknesses and achievements, for tracing academic progress and also for predicting the future performance of the learner. Nowadays, institutes are hardly trying to implement big data analytics in their institution to find the achievement and weakness of both the organization and learner, and this implies the growth of big data analytics in the education market in the forecast period.



Major Key Players in This Report Include,

Accenture (Ireland), Mu Sigma (India), Abzooba (United States), Fractal Analytics Inc. (United States), Analytic Edge (India), Heckyl Pvt. Ltd. (United Kingdom), KloudData Inc. (United States), Gramener (United States) and LatentView (United States)



Market Drivers

- Increasing People's Expectation for Accountability and Transparency in the Educational Systems

- Rising Individual Learning and Training Globally



Market Trend

- Growing Improved Knowledge Flow and Learning Success across the Organization



Restraints

- Poor Quality and Incorrectly Formatted Data from less Accessible Database System



Opportunities

- Technological Advancement and Development Reduce Cost through Managing Financial Performance as well as Learning and Academic Risk, and Complexity also reduced



This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market research report include SWOT analysis.



The Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type (Learning Analytics, Academic Analytics), Application (Consulting, Maintenance, Training, Development), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud-based), End User (Schools, Colleges, Universities, Private Institutes)



The regional analysis of Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Big Data Analytics in Education market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Big Data Analytics in Education Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Big Data Analytics in Education

Chapter 4: Presenting the Big Data Analytics in Education Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Big Data Analytics in Education market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Big Data Analytics in Education Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



