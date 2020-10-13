Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2020 -- Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Accenture (Ireland), Mu Sigma (India), Abzooba (United States), Fractal Analytics Inc. (United States), Analytic Edge (India), Heckyl Pvt. Ltd. (United Kingdom), KloudData Inc. (United States), Gramener (United States) and LatentView (United States).

Educational institutes are now paying attention to finding methods for making effective learning processes. Big data analytics in education is used for identifying learner's weaknesses and achievements, for tracing academic progress and also for predicting the future performance of the learner. Nowadays, institutes are hardly trying to implement big data analytics in their institution to find the achievement and weakness of both the organization and learner, and this implies the growth of big data analytics in the education market in the forecast period.

The Global Big Data Analytics in Education market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

The Global Big Data Analytics in Education is segmented by following Product Types:

Type (Learning Analytics, Academic Analytics), Application (Consulting, Maintenance, Training, Development), Deployment (On-premises, Cloud-based), End User (Schools, Colleges, Universities, Private Institutes)

Market Drivers

- Rising Individual Learning and Training Globally

Market Trend

- Growing Improved Knowledge Flow and Learning Success across the Organization

Restraints

- Poor Quality and Incorrectly Formatted Data from less Accessible Database System

Opportunities

- Technological Advancement and Development Reduce Cost through Managing Financial Performance as well as Learning and Academic Risk, and Complexity also reduced

Challenges

- Ensuring data flow in the Big Data Analytics in Education

Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market:

Key Market Features in Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market Breakdown by Segments (Type (Sports, Music & Other Live Shows, Movies), Application (Desktop, Mobile), Event Country (Domestic, International), Cost Structure (Free, Paid))

5.1 Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Global Big Data Analytics in Education Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Big Data Analytics in Education Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

