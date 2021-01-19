Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market Analysis, Size, Regional Outlook, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast Report 2026 : Cerner, Dell EMC, Epic System Corporation, Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/19/2021 -- The global healthcare industry has progressed in terms of quality of care and cost, fueled by the implementation of digitization in healthcare systems. The high proliferation of heterogenous complex data in varied formats, especially the unstructured data has impacted on the rapid progression of the overall healthcare industry. Demand for big data analytics in healthcare is rising for integrating, analyzing, and managing the vast data volumes. The global market of big data analytics in healthcare is anticipated to register grand worth during the projected timeline, with growing at a steadfast CAGR rate.



These companies include All scripts, Cerner, Dell EMC, Epic System Corporation, General Electric Healthcare, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Microsoft, Splunk Inc., SAP AG, Google Inc., EMC Corp., Couchbase Inc., Oracle Corp., Teradata Corp., and Amazon Web Services, Inc., among others.



To Get Sample Copy of the Report visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/476



Market Drivers



Big data analytics in healthcare aids in managing the data produced from several EHR (electronic health records) and biomedical patients' data. These data help the healthcare professionals in understanding the patient's health condition to initiate the process of care. Big data analytics in healthcare other capabilities lie in providing analytical capability of patient's care in patterns, reducing waste, capability for supporting decisions, and improving care delivery. All such advantages are fueling the growth of the industry. Moreover, healthcare organizations worldwide are leveraging on the big data analytics' potential for enabling them in providing best services and care for patient pools. Fast advancements in technology and growth in healthcare infrastructure are further contributing to the expansion of the market. Additionally, increasing use of big data analytics in several applications of biosciences like in genomic sequencing and drug discovery is also propelling the market.



Market segment based on Component:



Software

Services



Market segment based on Deployment:



On-Premise

Cloud



Market segment based on Analytics Type:



Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Diagnostic Analytics



Market segment based on Application:



Clinical Analytics

Financial Analytics

Operational Analytics



Market segment based on End-User:



Hospitals & Clinics

Finance & Insurance Agencies

Research Organizations



Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/476



Regional Outlook



North America is showing substantial share in the overall market, owing to the fast developments of technology coupled with existence of early adopters of the technology of big data analytics. Other regions in the market are MEA, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.



Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:



The latest research report performs qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Big Data Analytics in Healthcare market based on a wide array of economic and non-economic factors.



The report presents an accurate study of the leading regional segments and estimates their respective market growth rates over the projected timeline.



The latest report thus endows the reader with a deep understanding of the Big Data Analytics in Healthcare market's competitive landscape, incorporating the market ranking of the key market players, their new product launches, and several other business expansion policies.



Table of Contents



1 Industry Overview

1.1 Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market Overview

1.1.1 Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2012-2017)

1.2.1 United States Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market Status and Outlook

1.2.2 EU Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market Status and Outlook

1.2.3 Japan Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market Status and Outlook

1.2.4 China Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market Status and Outlook

1.2.5 India Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market Status and Outlook

1.2.6 Southeast Asia Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market Status and Outlook

1.3 Classification of Big Data Analytics in Healthcare by Product

1.3.1 Global Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Revenue (Million USD) and Growth (%) Comparison by Product (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Global Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Revenue (Million USD) Market Share (%) by Product in 2016

1.3.3 Descriptive Analytics

1.3.4 Predictive Analytics

1.3.5 Prescriptive Analytics



Continued…



To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/global-big-data-analytics-in-healthcare-market



Similar Reports –



Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market Size, Share and Global Industry Demand, Outlook By Type, By Product, By Application, End User and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027



Breast Biopsy Device Market Size, Share, Industry Overview, By Vertical, By Industry Type, By Application Type, and Regional Forecast 2020-2027



Digital Therapeutics Marke t Size, Share, Industry Overview, By Industry Type, By Application Type, and Regional Forecast 2020-2027



About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.



Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

40 Wall St. 28th floor New York City

NY 10005 United States

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370