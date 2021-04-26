Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2021 -- The global big data analytics in manufacturing market is expected to reach a market size of USD 11.03 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. A key driving factor includes increasing application of big data analytics in manufacturing industry for demand forecasting. Increasing demand for asset optimization solutions is expected to further fuel growth of the global big data analytics in manufacturing market growth during the forecast period. Rising adoption of automation in manufacturing industry is also expected to propel global big data analytics in manufacturing market growth.



Based on the types, the Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing market has been further classified based on geography, application and consumption capability. On the basis of the product application, the industry is bifurcated taking into consideration those in demand and are an outcome of technology advancement. Region-wise, the performance of the industry along with the prominent vendors operating in the geography also illuminates stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing, executives. The different facets of the business based on parameters including new launches, acquisition and mergers and new entrants are discussed extensively during the study.



The researchers find out why sales of Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing are projected to surge in the coming years. The study covers the trends that will strongly favour the industry during the forecast period, 2020 to 2028. Besides this, the study uncovers important facts associated with lucrative growth and opportunities that lie ahead for the Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing industry.



Factors such as robust presence of domestic and international market players such as Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and SAS Institute Inc., among others in countries in North America, are resulting in the market in the region accounting for comparatively larger revenue share than other regional markets.



Key market participants include Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Alteryx Inc., Fair Isaac Corporation, MicroStrategy Incorporated, and Angoss Software Corporation.



Regional scope- North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Solution

Service



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

On-Premises

Cloud-Based



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Predictive Quality

Predictive Maintenance

Anomaly Detection

Tool Life-cycle Optimization

Computer Vision

Supply Chain Management

Production Forecasting

Work Cell Optimization

Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)

Others



Read more@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/big-data-analytics-in-manufacturing-market



