The global big data analytics in retail market reached a market size of USD 4.56 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a robust CAGR of 21.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing need to enhance customer experience with personalized offerings in the retail industry is among some of the key factors expected to drive growth of the global big data analytics in retail market during the forecast period. Retail businesses analyze in-store surveillance recordings and data from sensors to enhance consumer experience. Retailers calculate how many buyers tend to move to a storage area and better represent the products individuals are more likely to choose initially.



The industry experts have left no stone unturned to identify the major factors influencing the development rate of the Big Data Analytics in Retail industry including various opportunities and gaps. A thorough analysis of the micro markets with regards to the growth trends in each category makes the overall study interesting.



Key Highlights of Report

Increasing adoption of big data analytics software in the retail industry is driving revenue growth of the software segment currently, which is expected to register a significantly high CAGR over the forecast period.

In terms of market share, the on-premises segment is expected to lead during the forecast period due to increasing implementation of on-premises-based big data analytics solutions for better data privacy in the retail industry.

In terms of revenue, the customer analytics segment is expected to register significant growth with a high CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing usage of big data analytics software in the retail industry for customer-based analysis.

Due to high presence of international players such as Oracle Corporation, Zoho Corporation, and International Business Machines Corporation in countries in North America, the market in the region is expected to account for comparatively higher revenue share among other regional markets during the forecast period.

Key market players include Oracle Corporation, Zoho Corporation, SAP SE, Qlik Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Retail Next Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Microstrategy Inc., Alteryx Inc., and Fuzzy Logix LLC.

In May 2019, SAP SE declared that NPC International (NPC), which is the world's leading Pizza Hut and Wendy's franchisee, deployed SuccessFactors SAS applications for human capital management and SAP S/4HANA Cloud solutions for enterprise resource planning. Through applications rolled out to 40,000 U.S. workforce, NPC has effectively simplified its activities and built a digital roadmap toward the future.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Services

Software



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Cloud-Based

On-Premises



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Customer Analytics

Sales & Marketing Analytics

Merchandising Analytics

Supply Chain Operations Management

Social Media Analytics

Others



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



The report segments the Big Data Analytics in Retail market on the basis of geography, end-user, end-use, product application, type, share, growth rate and size to reveal where the industry will be in the coming years. The researchers assessing the industry have included the details about the recent decisions and events such acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launch and investments. Important decisions connected with such events come handy for business owners when positioning their brands in the global market and finalizing the marketing strategies.



