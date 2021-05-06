Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2021 -- Growing need to enhance customer experience with personalized offerings in the retail industry is among some of the key factors expected to drive growth of the global big data analytics in retail market during the forecast period. Retail businesses analyze in-store surveillance recordings and data from sensors to enhance consumer experience.



The latest market research report on Big Data Analytics in Retail market, samples and measures quality data on the overall business environment for the forecast period 2021-2028.Comprehensive data on growing investment pockets evaluated in the report on Big Data Analytics in Retail market are powered and backed by human answers. Comprehensive coverage of aspects such as market potential, size, share, and growth aims at creating an equation for profitability- whether stakeholders, business owners, and field marketing executives need to understand their market foothold and dynamics



The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.



Key market players include Oracle Corporation, Zoho Corporation, SAP SE, Qlik Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Retail Next Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Microstrategy Inc., Alteryx Inc., and Fuzzy Logix LLC.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Services

Software



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Cloud-Based

On-Premises



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Customer Analytics

Sales & Marketing Analytics

Merchandising Analytics

Supply Chain Operations Management

Social Media Analytics

Others



The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.



Regional Bifurcation of the Big Data Analytics in Retail Market Includes:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Big Data Analytics in Retail Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Big Data Analytics in Retail Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing focus on data-driven decision making for store layout and staff management



4.2.2.2. Growing need to enhance customer experience with personalized offering



4.2.2.3. Rising demand for price optimization in retail industry



4.2.2.4. Increasing demand for predictive analytics in retail industry



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Concerns in storing and processing data from disparate applications



4.2.3.2. Challenges in the capture of consumer information



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Big Data Analytics in Retail Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



5.1. Component Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



5.1.1. Services



5.1.2. Software



Chapter 6. Big Data Analytics in Retail Market By Deployment Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



6.1. Deployment Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



6.1.1. Cloud-Based



6.1.2. On-Premise



Chapter 7. Big Data Analytics in Retail Market By Application Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)



7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



7.1.1. Customer Analytics



7.1.2. Sales & Marketing Analytics



7.1.3. Merchandising Analytics



7.1.4. Supply Chain Operations Management



7.1.5. Social Media Analytics



7.1.6. Others



Continue…!



