Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2021 -- The global big data analytics in retail market reached a market size of USD 4.56 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a robust CAGR of 21.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing need to enhance customer experience with personalized offerings in the retail industry is among some of the key factors expected to drive growth of the global big data analytics in retail market during the forecast period. Retail businesses analyze in-store surveillance recordings and data from sensors to enhance consumer experience. Retailers calculate how many buyers tend to move to a storage area and better represent the products individuals are more likely to choose initially. It is not a modern idea that retailers purposefully plan their layout, thus letting customers come away with far more products than they initially planned to purchase.



The latest market evaluation report on the Big Data Analytics in Retail market explores how the Big Data Analytics in Retail market will continue to expand for the forecast period 2020 - 2028.



Due to high presence of international players such as Oracle Corporation, Zoho Corporation, and International Business Machines Corporation in countries in North America, the market in the region is expected to account for comparatively higher revenue share among other regional markets during the forecast period.



Key market players include Oracle Corporation, Zoho Corporation, SAP SE, Qlik Technologies Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Retail Next Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Microstrategy Inc., Alteryx Inc., and Fuzzy Logix LLC.



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Services

Software



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Cloud-Based

On-Premises



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Customer Analytics

Sales & Marketing Analytics

Merchandising Analytics

Supply Chain Operations Management

Social Media Analytics

Others



We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Big Data Analytics in Retail market. This helps us to comprehensively analyze the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.



