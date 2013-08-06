Big Data and Analytics Courses Taught by Former Microsoft Research Experts

Bangalore, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2013 -- VentureHire is launching courses in Big Data and Big Data Analytics to meet the industry demand. “There has been a big surge in demand for big data jobs – whether it is startups or large enterprises.” said Prashant Koirala, co-founder of VentureHire. The courses are being taught by experts in Big Data – Sandeep Karanth. Sandeep Karanth Founder of Scibler, a personal data intelligence company and former researcher at Microsoft.



According to IDC, “Big Data market is growing at 31.7 percent a year and will be $23.8 billion in 2016”. IDC estimates that Hadoop market is currently $77 million growing at a 60 percent compound annual growth rate and will hit $812.8 million mark in 2016.



The courses are focused on hands-on training with weekend classes and weekdays online support program. Big Data Analytics Course using Hadoop and R is first of its kind in Bangalore. The 32 hour program is designed to take a participant from basic level to becoming an independent analyst. This course will cover using R, a statistical tool and Hadoop for analyzing big data. This course is scheduled to begin the first batch on August 10th, 2013 in Bangalore.



VentureHire is also launching a Big Data- Hadoop and MapReduce program for the developer community on September 7th in Bangalore. The course will look into the concepts behind MapReduce using Hadoop, an open source Java based framework. The course also covers topics including Cassandra, Hive, Pig, Zookeeper. The objective of the program is to build talent for the growing big data community in India.



About VentureHire

VentureHire runs demand-led courses with top Instructors (CEO, CTO, senior product mangers, professionals and practitioners) and content, delivering it through a instructor led blended learning model (online and classroom) with a hiring and assessment layer with each course. Since, beginning of 2013, over 300 people have participated in VentureHire’s online and classroom program. VentureHire offers the education program in US and India.