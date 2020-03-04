Big Data and Business Analytics Market to Enjoy 'Explosive Growth' to 2026 : IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2020 -- Big data analytics is the process of examining large set of data or varied set of data for uncovering useful information, which can help organizations make informed business decisions. In addition, it analyzes business data and information through continuous investigation and exploration of old business performance data to obtain conclusive insights for business planning. Furthermore, big data analytics helps businesses better understand the information contained within the data and provide data that is important for the organization. In addition, demand for cloud-based big data analytics is increasing among small- and medium-sized enterprises due to its low cost and enhanced usability.



Increase in adoption of big data and business analytics software by various organizations to deliver enhanced & faster decision-making and to provide competitive advantage by analyzing and acting upon information in a timely manner drive the growth of the market. In addition, surge in demand for cloud-based big data and business analytics software among the small & medium enterprises fuels the growth of the market. However, high implementation cost and lack of skilled workforce hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in need to gain better insights for business planning and emerging trends such as social media analytics are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market.



IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Fair Isaac Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Teradata Corporation, Amazon Web Services, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP.



Rise in adoption of Big Data analytics software by multiple organizations, increase in demand for cloud-based Big Data analytics software among SMEs, and several benefits provided by Big Data as well as business analytics solutions drive the growth of the global Big Data and business analytics market. On the other hand, dearth of skilled workforce and high implementation cost curb the growth to certain extent. However, emerging trends such as social media analytics and surge in need to gain insights for business planning are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.



Global Big Data and Analytics Market in Telecom Industry: Snapshot

Big data can be defined as a large volume of data, both structured and unstructured, that cannot be stored directly in a database with proper processing. Big data analytics is the IT offerings which utilizes several data mining for example text mining and predictive modeling. They help telecom service providers to extract real-time activities and support decision making in business. Telecom firms store large amount of data consisting of customer details, in their databases. With the help of big data analytics, data can be first sorted, mined, processed and then stored systematically. This helps in improved customer services and bottom lines, along with intelligent network planning, customer experience, and decrease in customer churn. Resultantly, it provides assistance in upgrading the business models and optimizing the profit for telecom industry.



Global Big Data and Analytics Market in Telecom Industry: Trends and Opportunities

There are several reasons behind incorporating big data in telecom firms. Some of them are the urgent requirement to increase the revenue, need to bring in new business and prevent consumer churns, in order to defend the present revenue, and saturation of data in the market. To overcome these factors, there are various distribution channels available in the market that would help sorting and storing of data. Moreover, there has been a gigantic rise in usage of data, where the data deluge has come to a halt. The telecom sector is rising with a big chaos and unstructured data. Moreover, the revenue generation has also declined. Keeping these factors in mind, there seems to be a more-than ever urgency to integrate big data and analytics industry.



Global Big Data and Analytics Market in Telecom Industry: Competitive Landscape

The competitive scenario of the big data and analytics market is seems to be occupied with some of the key players along with several new ones. The leading firms are consistently working on new technology, by investing heavily in research and development activities. They are also trying to make the offerings cost-effective.



Few Toc Points :



Chapter 7: Global Big Data And Business Analytics Market, By Application



7.1. Overview

7.2. Customer Analytics

7.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

7.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

7.2.3. Market Analysis, By Country



7.3. Supply Chain Analytics

7.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

7.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

7.3.3. Market Analysis, By Country



7.4. Marketing Analytics



7.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

7.4.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

7.4.3. Market Analysis, By Country



7.5. Pricing Analytics

7.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

7.5.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

7.5.3. Market Analysis, By Country



7.6. Spatial Analytics

7.6.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

7.6.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

7.6.3. Market Analysis, By Country



7.7. Workforce Analytics

7.7.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

7.7.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

7.7.3. Market Analysis, By Country



7.8. Risk And Credit Analytics

7.8.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

7.8.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

7.8.3. Market Analysis, By Country



7.9. Transportation Analytics

7.9.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

7.9.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

7.9.3. Market Analysis, By Country

Continue…



Based on component, the solution segment generated the largest share in 2018, holding more than two-thirds of the global Big Data and business analytics market share. Increase in adoption of Big Data analytics solution among various enterprises fuels the growth of the segment.



