New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2021 -- The development of banking as well as eCommerce industries owing to the rise in demand for consumers is propelling the market growth.



The Global Big Data and Data Engineering Services market is forecast to reach USD 144.12 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The big data is a term that represented the large volume of data where it can be both structured and unstructured data, which are mounted for information. This large volume of data generate from different sources, mainly from marketing sales records or real-time sensor from IoT (Internet of Things). All the data are preprocessed by utilizing software tools. In big data, the data analysts totally emphasis on employment and harvesting of data. They are specialists in programming, database design, interface, and sensor configuration. Nowadays, data engineering registers into the autonomous vehicle design and configure in servos and exact control mechanism in self-driving vehicles. The big data and data engineering solutions are often applicable in GPS for information, cameras, and motion-sensing devices.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include:



Accenture, Genpact, Cognizant, Infosys, Capgemini, NTT DATA, Mphasis, L&T Technology Services, Hexaware, and Happiest Minds, among others.



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Big Data and Data Engineering Services market.



Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Data Modeling



Data Integration



Data Quality



Analytics



Application Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Marketing and Sales



Operations



Finance



Others



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)



Media and Telecom



BFSI



Retail and Ecommerce



Government



Others



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Big Data and Data Engineering Services Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



