Big Data and Telecom Analytics Market Will Rise $5.4 Billion Globally by 2019: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Big Data refers to a massive volume of both structured and unstructured data that is so large that it is difficult to process using traditional database and software techniques. While the presence of such datasets is not something new, the past few years have witnessed immense commercial investments in solutions that address the processing and analysis of Big Data.



Big Data opens a vast array of applications and opportunities in multiple vertical sectors including, but not limited to, retail and hospitality, media, utilities, financial services, healthcare and pharmaceutical, telecommunications, government, homeland security, and the emerging industrial Internet vertical.



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With access to vast amounts of data sets, telecommunications companies are emerging as major proponents of the Big Data movement. Big Data technologies, and in particular their analytics abilities, offer a multitude of benefits to telecom companies including improved subscriber experience, building and maintaining smarter networks, reducing churn, and generation of new revenue streams.



Mind commerce, thus expects the Big Data driven telecom analytics market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 50% between 2014 and 2019. By the end of 2019, the market will eventually account for $5.4 Billion in annual revenue.



This report provides an in-depth assessment of the global Big Data and telecom analytics markets, including a study of the business case, application use cases, vendor landscape, value chain analysis, case studies and a quantitative assessment of the industry from 2013 to 2019.



Topics covered in the report include:



The Business Case for Big Data: An assessment of the business case, growth drivers and barriers for Big Data

Big Data Technology: A review of the underlying technologies that resolve big data complexities

Big Data Use Cases: A review of investments sectors and specific use cases for the Big Data market

The Big Data Value Chain: An analysis of the value chain of Big Data and the major players involved within it

Big Data in Telco Analytics: How telecom can utilize Big Data technology to reduce churn, optimize their networks, reduce risks and create new revenue streams

Telco Case Studies: Case Studies of two major wireless telecom capitalizing on Big Data to reduce churn and improve revenue

Vendor Assessment & Key Player Profiles: An assessment of the vendor landscape for leading players within the Big Data market

Market Analysis and Forecasts: A global and regional assessment of the market size and forecasts for the Big Data market from 2014 to 2019]



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Target Audience:



Investment Firms

Media Companies

Utilities Companies

Financial Institutions

Application Developers

Government Organizations

Retail & Hospitality Companies

Other Vertical Industry Players

Analytics and Data Reporting Companies

Healthcare Service Providers & Institutions

Fixed and Mobile Telecom service providers

Big Data Technology/Solution (Infrastructure, Software, Service) Vendors



Companies in Report:



Accenture

Adaptive

Adobe

Amazon

Apache Software Foundation

APTEAN (Formerly CDC Software)

BoA

Bristol Myers Squibb

Brooks Brothers

Centre for Economics and Business Research

CIA

Cisco Systems

Cloud Security Alliance (CSA)

Cloudera

Dell

EMC

Facebook

Facebook

GoodData Corporation

Google

Google

Guavus

Hitachi Data Systems

Hortonworks

HP

IBM

Informatica

Intel

Jaspersoft

JPMC

McLaren

Microsoft

MongoDB (Formerly 10Gen)

Morgan Stanley

MU Sigma

Netapp

NSA

Opera Solutions

Oracle

Pentaho

Platfora

Qliktech

Quantum

Rackspace

Revolution Analytics

Salesforce

SAP

SAS Institute

Sisense

Software AG/Terracotta

Splunk

Sqrrl

Supermicro

Tableau Software

Teradata

Think Big Analytics

Tidemark Systems

T-Mobile

TomTom

US Xpress

VMware (Part of EMC)

Vodafone



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Capturing Big Data in Social and Detection Systems: Market Opportunities and Challenges 2013 - 2019 - http://www.researchmoz.us/capturing-big-data-in-social-and-detection-systems-market-opportunities-and-challenges-2013-2019-report.html



Every large corporation collects and maintains a huge amount of data associated with its customers including their preferences, purchases, habits, travels, and other personal information. In addition to the large volume, much of this data is unstructured, making it hard to manage. This so called “Big Data” is a challenge for industry verticals yet also an opportunity.



The enormous growth potential of Big Data caught the attention of various large players such as IBM and Oracle, to name only a couple, who have developed a key strategic focus in this area and various vertical-specific offerings.



By now many people across various industry verticals understand the basic issues or at least have heard that Big Data is a big deal. However, most of the focus to date has been on the importance of optimizing data management and analytics. There has been very little analysis about challenges and opportunities for capturing Big Data.



Global Big Data Storage and Server Market 2012-2016



Global Big Data Storage and Server market (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-big-data-storage-and-server-market-2012-2016-report.html) to grow at a CAGR of 31.87 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rapid increase in the amount of data being transmitted across networks. The Global Big Data Storage and Server market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of social media for data collection. However, the increasing confusion on choosing the right technology for data centers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Big Data Storage and Server Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Big Data Storage and Server market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Big Data Market: Business Case, Market Analysis and Forecasts 2014 - 2019 (http://www.researchmoz.us/big-data-market-business-case-market-analysis-and-forecasts-2014-2019-report.html)



Despite challenges, such as the lack of clear big data strategies, security concerns and the need for workforce re-skilling, the growth potential of Big Data is unprecedented. Mind Commerce estimates that global spending on Big Data will grow at a CAGR of 48% between 2014 and 2019. Big Data revenues will reach $135 Billion by the end of 2019.



This report provides an in-depth assessment of the global Big Data market, including a study of the business case, application use cases, vendor landscape, value chain analysis, case studies and a quantitative assessment of the industry from 2013 to 2019.



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