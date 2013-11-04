Big Data and Telecom Analytics Market Will Rise $5.4 Billion Globally by 2019: ResearchMoz.us

ResearchMoz include new market research report" Big Data and Telecom Analytics Market: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast" to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Big Data refers to a massive volume of both structured and unstructured data that is so large that it is difficult to process using traditional database and software techniques. While the presence of such datasets is not something new, the past few years have witnessed immense commercial investments in solutions that address the processing and analysis of Big Data.
Big Data opens a vast array of applications and opportunities in multiple vertical sectors including, but not limited to, retail and hospitality, media, utilities, financial services, healthcare and pharmaceutical, telecommunications, government, homeland security, and the emerging industrial Internet vertical.
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With access to vast amounts of data sets, telecommunications companies are emerging as major proponents of the Big Data movement. Big Data technologies, and in particular their analytics abilities, offer a multitude of benefits to telecom companies including improved subscriber experience, building and maintaining smarter networks, reducing churn, and generation of new revenue streams.
Mind commerce, thus expects the Big Data driven telecom analytics market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 50% between 2014 and 2019. By the end of 2019, the market will eventually account for $5.4 Billion in annual revenue.
This report provides an in-depth assessment of the global Big Data and telecom analytics markets, including a study of the business case, application use cases, vendor landscape, value chain analysis, case studies and a quantitative assessment of the industry from 2013 to 2019.
Topics covered in the report include:
The Business Case for Big Data: An assessment of the business case, growth drivers and barriers for Big Data
Big Data Technology: A review of the underlying technologies that resolve big data complexities
Big Data Use Cases: A review of investments sectors and specific use cases for the Big Data market
The Big Data Value Chain: An analysis of the value chain of Big Data and the major players involved within it
Big Data in Telco Analytics: How telecom can utilize Big Data technology to reduce churn, optimize their networks, reduce risks and create new revenue streams
Telco Case Studies: Case Studies of two major wireless telecom capitalizing on Big Data to reduce churn and improve revenue
Vendor Assessment & Key Player Profiles: An assessment of the vendor landscape for leading players within the Big Data market
Market Analysis and Forecasts: A global and regional assessment of the market size and forecasts for the Big Data market from 2014 to 2019]
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Target Audience:
Investment Firms
Media Companies
Utilities Companies
Financial Institutions
Application Developers
Government Organizations
Retail & Hospitality Companies
Other Vertical Industry Players
Analytics and Data Reporting Companies
Healthcare Service Providers & Institutions
Fixed and Mobile Telecom service providers
Big Data Technology/Solution (Infrastructure, Software, Service) Vendors
Companies in Report:
Accenture
Adaptive
Adobe
Amazon
Apache Software Foundation
APTEAN (Formerly CDC Software)
BoA
Bristol Myers Squibb
Brooks Brothers
Centre for Economics and Business Research
CIA
Cisco Systems
Cloud Security Alliance (CSA)
Cloudera
Dell
EMC
Facebook
Facebook
GoodData Corporation
Google
Google
Guavus
Hitachi Data Systems
Hortonworks
HP
IBM
Informatica
Intel
Jaspersoft
JPMC
McLaren
Microsoft
MongoDB (Formerly 10Gen)
Morgan Stanley
MU Sigma
Netapp
NSA
Opera Solutions
Oracle
Pentaho
Platfora
Qliktech
Quantum
Rackspace
Revolution Analytics
Salesforce
SAP
SAS Institute
Sisense
Software AG/Terracotta
Splunk
Sqrrl
Supermicro
Tableau Software
Teradata
Think Big Analytics
Tidemark Systems
T-Mobile
TomTom
US Xpress
VMware (Part of EMC)
Vodafone
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Capturing Big Data in Social and Detection Systems: Market Opportunities and Challenges 2013 - 2019 - http://www.researchmoz.us/capturing-big-data-in-social-and-detection-systems-market-opportunities-and-challenges-2013-2019-report.html
Every large corporation collects and maintains a huge amount of data associated with its customers including their preferences, purchases, habits, travels, and other personal information. In addition to the large volume, much of this data is unstructured, making it hard to manage. This so called “Big Data” is a challenge for industry verticals yet also an opportunity.
The enormous growth potential of Big Data caught the attention of various large players such as IBM and Oracle, to name only a couple, who have developed a key strategic focus in this area and various vertical-specific offerings.
By now many people across various industry verticals understand the basic issues or at least have heard that Big Data is a big deal. However, most of the focus to date has been on the importance of optimizing data management and analytics. There has been very little analysis about challenges and opportunities for capturing Big Data.
Global Big Data Storage and Server Market 2012-2016
Global Big Data Storage and Server market (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-big-data-storage-and-server-market-2012-2016-report.html) to grow at a CAGR of 31.87 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rapid increase in the amount of data being transmitted across networks. The Global Big Data Storage and Server market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of social media for data collection. However, the increasing confusion on choosing the right technology for data centers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
Global Big Data Storage and Server Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Big Data Storage and Server market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Big Data Market: Business Case, Market Analysis and Forecasts 2014 - 2019 (http://www.researchmoz.us/big-data-market-business-case-market-analysis-and-forecasts-2014-2019-report.html)
Despite challenges, such as the lack of clear big data strategies, security concerns and the need for workforce re-skilling, the growth potential of Big Data is unprecedented. Mind Commerce estimates that global spending on Big Data will grow at a CAGR of 48% between 2014 and 2019. Big Data revenues will reach $135 Billion by the end of 2019.
This report provides an in-depth assessment of the global Big Data market, including a study of the business case, application use cases, vendor landscape, value chain analysis, case studies and a quantitative assessment of the industry from 2013 to 2019.
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