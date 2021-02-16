Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Big Data As A Service Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Big Data As A Service Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Big Data As A Service. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share.



Big Data As A Service Market Overview:

Big data as a service (BDaaS) refers to the delivery of statistical tool for analyzing data by a third party provider which helps organizations to understand insights of the large volume of data. The demand for predictive analysis and data science is growing which drives the big global big data as a service market. Increasing demand for big data as services from the BFSI sector to streamline payment delivery process. For instance, According to a World Bank report in 2017, approximately USD 613 billion worth of financial transactions were processed across international lines this is expected to boost the demand for big data as a service market. Further, technological advancement in Incorporation of Cloud Computing and Big Data analytics solution and increasing demand from small and medium enterprises boosting the demand for big data as a service market.



Big Data As A Service Market Segmentation: by Application (Financial Services, Healthcare, Telecom, Oil and Gas, Retail), Organization Size (Small And Medium-Sized Business, Large Enterprises), Solutions (Hadoop-as-a-Service (HDaaS), Data-as-a-Service (DaaS), Data Analytics-as-a-Service (DAaaS)), Industry Verticals (BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Travel and Hospitality, IT and Telecommunication, Media and Entertainment, Government, Others), Deployment Models (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud) Players and Region - Global Market Outlook to 2024



Market Trend:

- Integration of Cloud Computing and Big Data

- Massive Growth of Data

- Emphasizing On Modernizing Management Approaches and Business Models



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Demand of Real Time Data Analytics Solutions

- Growing Use of Big Data in Identifying Fraudulent Activities

- Huge Data Influx in Small and Medium Enterprises Leading To Need For Effective Data Analytics Tools to Maximize Revenue



Challenges:

- Lack of Effective Strategy Regarding Big Data Application among Enterprises

- Complexity Involved in Analyzing Heterogeneous Data



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Big Data As A Service Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Data Sources & Methodology:

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Big Data As A Service Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



