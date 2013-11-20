Big Data Demystified: New Book Exposes Big Data as Lucrative 'Missing Link' to Any Business's Competitive Advantage

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- While millions of people have heard of Big Data, most ignore the opportunity to learn more due to the topic’s traditional dense nature. However, entrepreneur and business mentor David Feinleib has strong words – Big Data could be the missing link to the profitable growth of any business or organization.



Breaking the subject of Big Data down into simple and accessible terms, Feinleib’s new book is already being celebrated as the most complete and relevant book ever written on the topic. Therefore, ‘Big Data Demystified: How Big Data Is Changing The Way We Live, Love And Learn’ is vital reading for any decision maker.



Synopsis:



‘Big Data Demystified’ provides a compelling look at one of the most important trends of this decade--Big Data.



In this highly accessible book, David Feinleib, producer of The Big Data Landscape and Big Data TV, covers the key aspects of Big Data. The book also includes the latest edition of The Big Data Landscape.



As the author explains, Big Data is now easy to understand and a vital subject that shouldn’t be ignored.



“Big Data has been responsible for some of the business world’s biggest success stories and it is being used effectively in many global corporations. However, many small and medium-sized businesses ignore the power of Big Data; this gap in their knowledge is the missing link to their competitive advantage,” says Feinleib, who has successfully grown six start-ups.



Continuing, “My book is the solution to this knowledge gap. Big Data has moved into the mainstream and those who don’t get up to speed on the subject are guaranteed to slow their growth and miss out on many opportunities. My book is easy to understand and calls on real-world case studies to put everything into perspective. In short, it’s vital reading for anyone who cares about their business.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a string of rave reviews.



“Dave's book is an essential read for anyone who wants to expand their knowledge of what Big Data means for business, government, science, and ultimately for human kind,” says Sanjay Mehta, Vice President of Product Marketing at Splunk Inc.



Lars Björk, CEO of QlikTech was equally as impressed, “Feinleib explains how Big Data can help you create a richer model of your organization and the wider world and recognize events you would not have discovered otherwise.”



With Big Data providing companies daily opportunities, those interested in learning more are urged to purchase their copy of Feinleib’s book as soon as possible.



‘Big Data Demystified: How Big Data Is Changing The Way We Live, Love And Learn’ is available now: http://amzn.to/HZB4UJ.



For more information, visit the author’s official website: http://www.bigdatalandscape.com.



About the Author: David Feinleib

David Feinleib is the producer of The Big Data Landscape, Big Data Trends, and Big Data TV, all of which may be found on the web at www.BigDataLandscape.com. Mr. Feinleib’s Big Data Trends presentation was featured as “Hot On Twitter” and has been viewed more than 40,000 times on SlideShare. Mr. Feinleib has been quoted by Business Insider and CNET, and his writing has appeared on Forbes.com and in Harvard Business Review China. He is the Managing Director of The Big Data Group. Prior to The Big Data Group, Mr. Feinleib was a general partner at Mohr Davidow Ventures. Mr. Feinleib co-founded Consera Software, which was acquired by HP; Likewise Software, which was acquired by EMC Isilon; and Speechpad, a leader in web-based audio-video transcription. He began his career at Microsoft. Mr. Feinleib holds a BA from Cornell University, graduating summa cum laude, and an MBA from the Graduate School of Business at Stanford University. He is an avid violinist and an Ironman finisher.