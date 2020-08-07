Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Big Data in Energy Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Big Data in Energy Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Big Data in Energy Market. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.



IBM (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Accenture plc, (Ireland), Infosys Limited (India), Intel Corporation (United States), Siemens AG (Germany), Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (United States)



Brief Overview on Big Data in Energy

The big data generally provides the customer insights, their consumption patterns for transparency by analyzing predicting the behavior of customers towards a particular industry. The big data in energy helps in analyzing the accurate prediction or forecast of energy consumption, which directly or indirectly impacts the power generation and its pricing model. The energy and utility industry generates the lot of statistics form meters, grid solutions, GIS data, storm data, and various other techniques. Big data consists of a large volume of structures or unstructured data resulting into the informed predictive analysis, the analysis is done by using several techniques like statistics, predictive modeling, machine learning to determine patterns, etc.



Recent Development in Global Big Data in Energy Market:

On 22nd October 2019, Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions â€" introduced AEâ€™s PowerInsight, the industryâ€™s first big data analytics enabling solution for critical power delivery systems. PowerInsight transforms the data acquired from power delivery systems into useable insights, through a combination of enhanced data sets and advanced analytics. These capabilities allow our customers to maximize performance, reduce costs, and improve yield in their manufacturing processes.



By Type

- Structured Data

- Unstructured Data

By Application

- Grid Operations

- Smart Metering

- Asset & Workforce Management

- Others



Market Drivers

- Rising Demand for the SUbstitute Sources of Energy with the Depletion in Fossil Fuel Availability

- Increasing Urbanisation and Consumption of Energy Across the Word Creating Need for Quality Data



Market Trend

- The Evolving Energy and Utility Industry Worldwide

- The Advent of Automated Software-based Big Data in Energy



Market Challenges

- Complexities with Maintenance of Equipment and Data Monitoring



Market Restraints:

- Less Number of Expertise in Big Data in Energy

- Regulatory Guidelines Associated with Big Data in Energy



Market Opportunities:

- Data-driven Energy Ecosystems for a Sustainable Future

- The Continuous Advancement in Big Data in the Energy Sector

-



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Big Data in Energy Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Big Data in Energy market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Big Data in Energy Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Big Data in Energy

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Big Data in Energy Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Big Data in Energy market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Global Big Data in Energy Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involve the industry experts from the Global Big Data in Energy Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weightage.



