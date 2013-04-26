Big Data in Healthcare : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- Medical data represents a large, rapidly growing, and mostly unstructured data residing in multiple locations including lab and imaging systems, physician notes, medical correspondence, claims, CRM and financial systems. With resizing costs with the healthcare industry, there is an imperative to reduce the cost of care and efficiently manage resources without compromising patient care. Healthcare organizations have the opportunity to leverage big data technology to perform analytics to improve care and profitability.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166842



This report evaluates Big Data in healthcare ecosystem and opportunities including technologies, growth drivers, challenges, and stakeholders. The report analyzes different business models employed by healthcare big data business practices, including key factors affecting each business model, various company approaches and solutions.



Target Audience:



Big Data application developers

Telecommunications companies

Big data management companies

Healthcare institutions of all types

Investors in Big Data infrastructure



To Buy the Copy Of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/big-data-in-healthcare



Latest Report:



Mobile Operating System (OS): Market 2013 - 2018 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166611



A mobile operating system ("mobile OS") is the operating system that operates a Smartphone, tablet, PDA, or other digital mobile devices. Modern mobile operating systems combine the features of a personal computer operating system with touch screen, cellular, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS mobile navigation, camera, video camera, speech recognition, voice recorder, music player, near field communication, personal digital assistant (PDA) and other features.



Over the last three years we have seen the emergence of other mobile devices including Tablets, and in-vehicle infotainment/entertainment ("IVI") products. Android and iOS is being used in the Tablet marketplace. The IVI market is developing with efforts to develop open source platforms.



Mobile VAS Markets, Applications, and Opportunities - Third Edition : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166549



Mobile Value-added Service (VAS) applications represent a key aspect to the ongoing success of mobile network operators and everyone in the mobile communications value chain. With core services, such as bear voice and data communications becoming commodity offerings, wireless service providers are dependent on VAS applications to drive additional revenue and improved margins.



This research represents analysis of the mobile VAS markets, and applications. In addition, the report evaluates market opportunities for mobile VAS, markets, mobile commerce applications. It includes market opportunities and forecasting to 2018 for mobile VAS applications including worldwide mobile games markets and the potential revenues. Our research also identifies key issues and concerns such as security and privacy in mobile VAS and mobile commerce in particular. We evaluate global market dynamics through analysis of specific regions and countries.



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://indiamarketreports.blogspot.com/