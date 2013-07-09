Big Data in Healthcare - New Market Study Published

Recently published research from MindCommerce, "Big Data in Healthcare", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Medical data represents a large, rapidly growing, and mostly unstructured data residing in multiple locations including lab and imaging systems, physician notes, medical correspondence, claims, CRM and financial systems. With resizing costs with the healthcare industry, there is an imperative to reduce the cost of care and efficiently manage resources without compromising patient care. Healthcare organizations have the opportunity to leverage big data technology to perform analytics to improve care and profitability.
This report evaluates Big Data in healthcare ecosystem and opportunities including technologies, growth drivers, challenges, and stakeholders. The report analyzes different business models employed by healthcare big data business practices, including key factors affecting each business model, various company approaches and solutions.
