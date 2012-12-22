Big Data in ICT and Telecom: Transforming Industry Verticals 2012 - 2017 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/22/2012 -- Big Data is much more than its technical definition implies: A collection of data sets so large and complex that it becomes difficult to process using on-hand database management tool.
From a business perspective, Big Data represents a major inflection point for the ICT and Telecom sectors as it will transform business asset utility and value forever more.
Every large corporation collects and maintains a huge amount of data associated with its customers including their preferences, purchases, habits, travels, and other personal information. However, value realization and the implications for using this data is often little understood and under appreciated.
This research evaluates Big Data challenges including management, mining, and analysis as well as the impact on telecom and ICT systems. This research also analyzes Big Data in key industry verticals including healthcare, government, manufacturing, energy, and transportation. This report also assesses Big Data within government including homeland security, defense, and law enforcement. The report includes a market value assessment for Big Data in telecommunications and industry verticals.
