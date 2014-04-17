Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Big Data in Manufacturing: Market Analysis, Case Studies, and Forecasts 2014-2019 market report to its offering

The manufacturing industry account for a significant share of GDP globally and represents a large ecosystem. The competition in manufacturing sector worldwide forces companies to get smarter through in-depth real time analysis of large datasets produced internally and externally for deep insight and quick decision making.



Big Data refers to a massive volume of structured, unstructured and semi-structured data that is so large and difficult to process using traditional computer, database and software techniques.



This report evaluates the potential for Big data in manufacturing including analysis of important industry attributes, key players and solutions, and case studies. The report also provides a market outlook and forecasts for 2014 to 2019 for big data. The report culminates with specific recommendations for manufacturers and big data solution providers.



Topics Covered in Report:



- Big Data Technology: An overview of the advanced technologies that promote big data analytics.



- The Case for Big Data in manufacturing: An assessment of the growth drivers and barriers for Big Data in manufacturing.



- Business Processes in Manufacturing: Current enterprise applications and big data improvement.



- Big Data Vertical Chains and Key Players: A review of vertical chain and key players in big data manufacturing market.



- Big Data Market Analysis and Forecast: An assessment of the market size and forecasts for the Big Data market from 2014 to 2019.



- Case Studies: Several case studies of using big data in their organizations.



- Recommendations: Suggestions to manufacturers who want to deploy big data analytics and to big data suppliers who explore business in this sector.



Target Audience:



Big Data companies



Telecom service providers



Big Data application developers



Data services and analytics companies



Cloud and telecom infrastructure providers



Manufacturers and everyone in the supply chain



Companies in Report:



Alien Technology



Applied Sensor Technologies



AT&T



Big Data Partnership



CCL Industries Inc



Cisco



Coca-Cola



Concord



DATAQ Instruments



EMC



Ericsson



Estee Lauder



Ford Motor



General Data



Honeywell



HP



HuaWei



IBM



iSoftStone



Measurement Computing



Microsoft



Nokia Here



NXP



Omron



Oracle



RF Code



SAP



SAS



Splunk



Tata Consultancy Services



Telefonica



Teradata



Texas Instruments



The Baumer Group



Think Big Analytics



ZTE



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/152881/big-data-in-manufacturing-market-analysis-case-studies-and-forecasts-2014-2019.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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