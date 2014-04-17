Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Big Data in Manufacturing: Market Analysis, Case Studies, and Forecasts 2014-2019 market report to its offering
The manufacturing industry account for a significant share of GDP globally and represents a large ecosystem. The competition in manufacturing sector worldwide forces companies to get smarter through in-depth real time analysis of large datasets produced internally and externally for deep insight and quick decision making.
Big Data refers to a massive volume of structured, unstructured and semi-structured data that is so large and difficult to process using traditional computer, database and software techniques.
This report evaluates the potential for Big data in manufacturing including analysis of important industry attributes, key players and solutions, and case studies. The report also provides a market outlook and forecasts for 2014 to 2019 for big data. The report culminates with specific recommendations for manufacturers and big data solution providers.
Topics Covered in Report:
- Big Data Technology: An overview of the advanced technologies that promote big data analytics.
- The Case for Big Data in manufacturing: An assessment of the growth drivers and barriers for Big Data in manufacturing.
- Business Processes in Manufacturing: Current enterprise applications and big data improvement.
- Big Data Vertical Chains and Key Players: A review of vertical chain and key players in big data manufacturing market.
- Big Data Market Analysis and Forecast: An assessment of the market size and forecasts for the Big Data market from 2014 to 2019.
- Case Studies: Several case studies of using big data in their organizations.
- Recommendations: Suggestions to manufacturers who want to deploy big data analytics and to big data suppliers who explore business in this sector.
Target Audience:
Big Data companies
Telecom service providers
Big Data application developers
Data services and analytics companies
Cloud and telecom infrastructure providers
Manufacturers and everyone in the supply chain
Companies in Report:
Alien Technology
Applied Sensor Technologies
AT&T
Big Data Partnership
CCL Industries Inc
Cisco
Coca-Cola
Concord
DATAQ Instruments
EMC
Ericsson
Estee Lauder
Ford Motor
General Data
Honeywell
HP
HuaWei
IBM
iSoftStone
Measurement Computing
Microsoft
Nokia Here
NXP
Omron
Oracle
RF Code
SAP
SAS
Splunk
Tata Consultancy Services
Telefonica
Teradata
Texas Instruments
The Baumer Group
Think Big Analytics
ZTE
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/152881/big-data-in-manufacturing-market-analysis-case-studies-and-forecasts-2014-2019.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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