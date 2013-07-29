Big Data in Manufacturing Profiled by System Insights

Berkeley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- The potential for big data analytics in manufacturing has been limited by the lack of availability of data sources from the shop floor. Manufacturing equipment generates enormous volumes of data (in the petabytes, annually), these data "falls on the floor," because capturing and centrally aggregating it is expensive and cumbersome. Big data in manufacturing requires a pervasive device-agnostic, standards-based solution for data collection, tying thousands of data sources in a factory to a centralized analysis platform. The video link below discusses the development of an Oracle Java Embedded--based platform for big data in manufacturing with the MTConnect Platform for data interoperability and the vimana cloud-based platform by System Insights.



Vimana is the only software product that combines a comprehensive real-time data solution with multi-dimensional, complex reasoning and machine learning technologies to deliver predictive manufacturing solutions for both machining-based discrete and process manufacturing industries.



Will Sobel, CEO of System Insights, noted, “vimana users can understand the causes of production losses on the shop floor, including machine breakdowns, poor quality, material starvation, and incorrect operation.” System Insights’ vimana Manufacturing Learning Engine analyzes data collected in real-time from a wide variety of data sources throughout the shop floor and finds hidden patterns and trends that identify the sources of production losses, and indicate the best strategies to decrease, and ultimately eliminate them.



