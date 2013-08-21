Big Data in Retail: New Research Report Available at Fast Market Research

New Software market report from MindCommerce: "Big Data in Retail"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- The retail industry represents a large portion of the world economy, consists of a large ecosystem, and has experienced some significant challenges and opportunities in recent years.
One rather significant issue is the so called "Showrooming" in which consumers test/compare products and buy them elsewhere. This is a particular problem for Big Box stores that display consumer electronics, major appliances, and other items that can be purchased online yet experienced best in-person.
Issues such as these have forced retailers to get smarter and begin to employ in-depth real time analysis of massive data that is generated on a daily basis through various consumer interactions. The use of Big Data, analytics, and reporting can generate insights that will determine future solutions and opportunities to improve the bottom line for retailers.
Target Audience:
- Big Data Service providers
- Big Box and Online retailers
- Telecommunications service providers
- Online and Mobile Marketing companies
- E-commerce and Mobile Commerce providers
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
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