Big Data in the Financial Service Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2027: Microsoft, Google, Datameer

Definition:

Big data in finance refers to the petabytes of structured and unstructured data that can be used to anticipate customer behaviors and create strategies for banks and financial institutions. There are several uses of big data in the financial industry. Most significantly, big data is used for risk management. Big data helps analyze customer behavior and provide deep insights. It assesses the risks of identity frauds, card frauds, and insurance frauds and reacts to them instantaneously. Big data technologies monitor customer behavior and identify fraudulent transactions as soon as they stray away from the customersâ€™ pattern. Big data is also used in credit risk and liquidity risk management. The analysis of data provides insights on cash flow to manage the liquidity more efficiently, while the data regarding customerâ€™s transaction history, payments history, public information, and IoT data helps to manage credit risk for the lending organizations.



Market Trends:

- Financial Services Turning To IoT and Streaming

- Big Data and Blockchain Move Forward In Financial Services

- Customer Analytics Are Driving Big Data Initiatives



Market Drivers:

- Change in customer behavior and expectations

- Technological evolutions leading to larger amounts of input data

- Competition of Fintech players using already Big Data techniques for new financial services

- Increased Regulatory Pressure Driving the Adoption of Big Data Technologies in the Financial Sector

- Technological Evolutions to Support the Processing Of Huge Amounts of Complex and Diverse Data in Real-Time



Market Opportunities:

- The Growing Demand from Emerging Economies



The Global Big Data in the Financial Service Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Banks, Insurers, Asset Management Firms, Other), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Component (Hardware, Software, Service)



Global Big Data in the Financial Service market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Big Data in the Financial Service market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Big Data in the Financial Service market.

- -To showcase the development of the Big Data in the Financial Service market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Big Data in the Financial Service market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Big Data in the Financial Service market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Big Data in the Financial Service market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



