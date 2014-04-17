Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Big Data Leaders: 1010data, Cloudera, Hortonworks, NetApp, and Tableau Software market report to its offering
Big Data represents a collection of data sets so large and complex that it becomes difficult to process using on-hand database management tool.
It is also unstructured, meaning that it is not tabulated, correlated, etc. (e.g. it does not have a pre-defined data model or is not organized in a pre-defined manner).
Big Data technologies enable organizations to handle huge datasets and generate information/insights from them with minimal delay time (sometimes in real-time).
Leading companies in Big Data are the already making great strides and will surely represent the forbearers of many great solutions yet to come.
Companies evaluated in this report* include:
- 1010data
- Cloudera
- Hortonworks
- NetApp
- Tableau
*Note: Mind Commerce plans to evaluate additional companies in Big Data (look for similar reports).
For each company evaluated in this report we include the following:
- Company Overview
- Offering Analysis
- Strategies and Plans
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Partnerships and Alliances
- Financial and Operational Review
- Key Contract Wins Assessment
- Analysis and Conclusions
Target Audience:
Big Data and analytics companies
Data as a Service (DaaS) companies
Cloud-based service providers of all types
Data processing and management companies
Application Programmer Interface (API) companies
Public investment organizations including investment banks
Private investment including hedge funds and private equity
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/152869/big-data-leaders-1010data-cloudera-hortonworks-netapp-and-tableau-software.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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