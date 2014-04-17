Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Big Data Leaders: 1010data, Cloudera, Hortonworks, NetApp, and Tableau Software market report to its offering

Big Data represents a collection of data sets so large and complex that it becomes difficult to process using on-hand database management tool.



It is also unstructured, meaning that it is not tabulated, correlated, etc. (e.g. it does not have a pre-defined data model or is not organized in a pre-defined manner).



Big Data technologies enable organizations to handle huge datasets and generate information/insights from them with minimal delay time (sometimes in real-time).



Leading companies in Big Data are the already making great strides and will surely represent the forbearers of many great solutions yet to come.



Companies evaluated in this report* include:



- 1010data



- Cloudera



- Hortonworks



- NetApp



- Tableau



*Note: Mind Commerce plans to evaluate additional companies in Big Data (look for similar reports).



For each company evaluated in this report we include the following:



- Company Overview



- Offering Analysis



- Strategies and Plans



- Mergers and Acquisitions



- Partnerships and Alliances



- Financial and Operational Review



- Key Contract Wins Assessment



- Analysis and Conclusions



Target Audience:



Big Data and analytics companies



Data as a Service (DaaS) companies



Cloud-based service providers of all types



Data processing and management companies



Application Programmer Interface (API) companies



Public investment organizations including investment banks



Private investment including hedge funds and private equity



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/152869/big-data-leaders-1010data-cloudera-hortonworks-netapp-and-tableau-software.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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