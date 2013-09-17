Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Big Data Market: Business Case, Market Analysis and Forecasts 2014 - 2019 market report to its offering

Big Data refers to a massive volume of both structured and unstructured data that is so large that it is difficult to process using traditional database and software techniques. While the presence of such datasets is not something new, the past few years have witnessed immense commercial investments in solutions that address the processing and analysis of Big Data.







Big Data opens a vast array of applications and opportunities in multiple vertical sectors including, but not limited to, retail and hospitality, media, utilities, financial services, healthcare and pharmaceutical, telecommunications, government, homeland security, and the emerging industrial Internet vertical.







Despite challenges, such as the lack of clear big data strategies, security concerns and the need for workforce re-skilling, the growth potential of Big Data is unprecedented. Mind Commerce estimates that global spending on Big Data will grow at a CAGR of 48% between 2014 and 2019. Big Data revenues will reach $135 Billion by the end of 2019.







This report provides an in-depth assessment of the global Big Data market, including a study of the business case, application use cases, vendor landscape, value chain analysis, case studies and a quantitative assessment of the industry from 2013 to 2019.







Topics covered in the report:



The Business Case for Big Data: An assessment of the business case, growth drivers and barriers for Big Data



Big Data Technology: A review of the underlying technologies that resolve big data complexities



Big Data Use Cases: A review of investments sectors and specific use cases for the Big Data market



The Big Data Value Chain: An analysis of the value chain of Big Data and the major players involved within it



Vendor Assessment & Key Player Profiles: An assessment of the vendor landscape of leading players within the Big Data market



Market Analysis and Forecasts: A global and regional assessment of the market size and forecasts for the Big Data market from 2014 to 2019



Key Findings:



Big Data opens a vast array of applications and opportunities in multiple vertical sectors including, but not limited to, retail and hospitality, media, utilities, financial services, healthcare and pharmaceutical, telecommunications, government, homeland security, and the emerging industrial Internet vertical.



Mind Commerce has determined that IBM leads the Big Data market in terms of current investments (from a vendor perspective), with estimated revenue for $1.3 Billion in 2012 for its Big Data services, software and hardware sale



Despite challenges such as the lack of clear big data strategies, security concerns and the need for workforce re-skilling, the growth potential of Big Data is unprecedented. Mind Commerce estimates that global spending on Big Data will grow at a CAGR of 48% between 2014 and 2019. Big Data revenues will reach $135 Billion by the end of 2019







Companies in Report:



Accenture



Adaptive



Adobe



Amazon



Apache Software Foundation



APTEAN (Formerly CDC Software)



BoA



Bristol Myers Squibb



Brooks Brothers



Centre for Economics and Business Research



CIA



Cisco Systems



Cloud Security Alliance (CSA)



Cloudera



Dell



EMC



Facebook



Facebook



GoodData Corporation



Google



Google



Guavus



Hitachi Data Systems



Hortonworks



HP



IBM



Informatica



Intel



Jaspersoft



JPMC



McLaren



Microsoft



MongoDB (Formerly 10Gen)



Morgan Stanley



MU Sigma



Netapp



NSA



Opera Solutions



Oracle



Pentaho



Platfora



Qliktech



Quantum



Rackspace



Revolution Analytics



Salesforce



SAP



SAS Institute



Sisense



Software AG/Terracotta



Splunk



Sqrrl



Supermicro



Tableau Software



Teradata



Think Big Analytics



Tidemark Systems



T-Mobile



TomTom



US Xpress



VMware (Part of EMC)



Vodafone



Target Audience:



Investment Firms



Media Companies



Utilities Companies



Financial Institutions



Application Developers



Government Organizations



Retail & Hospitality Companies



Other Vertical Industry Players



Analytics and Data Reporting Companies



Healthcare Service Providers & Institutions



Fixed and Mobile Telecom service providers



Big Data Technology/Solution (Infrastructure, Software, Service) Vendors



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/142024/big-data-market-business-case-market-analysis-and-forecasts-2014-2019.html