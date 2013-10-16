Fast Market Research recommends "Big Data Market: Business Case, Market Analysis and Forecasts 2014 - 2019" from MindCommerce, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Big Data refers to a massive volume of both structured and unstructured data that is so large that it is difficult to process using traditional database and software techniques. While the presence of such datasets is not something new, the past few years have witnessed immense commercial investments in solutions that address the processing and analysis of Big Data.
Big Data opens a vast array of applications and opportunities in multiple vertical sectors including, but not limited to, retail and hospitality, media, utilities, financial services, healthcare and pharmaceutical, telecommunications, government, homeland security, and the emerging industrial Internet vertical.
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Despite challenges, such as the lack of clear big data strategies, security concerns and the need for workforce re-skilling, the growth potential of Big Data is unprecedented. Mind Commerce estimates that global spending on Big Data will grow at a CAGR of 48% between 2014 and 2019. Big Data revenues will reach $135 Billion by the end of 2019.
This report provides an in-depth assessment of the global Big Data market, including a study of the business case, application use cases, vendor landscape, value chain analysis, case studies and a quantitative assessment of the industry from 2013 to 2019.
Topics covered in the report:
- The Business Case for Big Data: An assessment of the business case, growth drivers and barriers for Big Data
- Big Data Technology: A review of the underlying technologies that resolve big data complexities
- Big Data Use Cases: A review of investments sectors and specific use cases for the Big Data market
- The Big Data Value Chain: An analysis of the value chain of Big Data and the major players involved within it
- Vendor Assessment & Key Player Profiles: An assessment of the vendor landscape of leading players within the Big Data market
- Market Analysis and Forecasts: A global and regional assessment of the market size and forecasts for the Big Data market from 2014 to 2019
Key Findings:
- Big Data opens a vast array of applications and opportunities in multiple vertical sectors including, but not limited to, retail and hospitality, media, utilities, financial services, healthcare and pharmaceutical, telecommunications, government, homeland security, and the emerging industrial Internet vertical.
- Mind Commerce has determined that IBM leads the Big Data market in terms of current investments (from a vendor perspective), with estimated revenue for $1.3 Billion in 2012 for its Big Data services, software and hardware sale
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