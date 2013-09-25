Big Data Market by Types (Hardware; Software; Services; BDaaS - HaaS; Analytics; Visualization as Service); by Software (Hadoop, Big Data Analytics and Databases, System Software (IMDB, IMC): Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)

Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Big Data Market By Types (Hardware; Software; Services; BDaaS - HaaS; Analytics; Visualization as Service); By Software (Hadoop, Big Data Analytics and Databases, System Software (IMDB, IMC): Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)", is now available at Fast Market Research