Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Big Data Market By Types (Hardware; Software; Services; BDaaS - HaaS; Analytics; Visualization as Service); By Software (Hadoop, Big Data Analytics and Databases, System Software (IMDB, IMC): Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Modern world today relies on precise and accurate data for effective decision making. Big Data has become one of the most crucial factors for the success of business in various verticals. Many developing countries are also focusing on adopting this technology. The major driving force for this technology would be the rising unstructured data from several sources and the constant need of enterprises to optimize large workloads of data to enhance the overall efficiency of system. However, there are few major inhibitors in the advancement of technology such as lack of skilled personnel and lack of security measures and solutions. But, with the establishment of advanced training & learning centers and by launching various certification courses the issue has been addressed.
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The report is primarily focused on providing the complete rear view image of big data market in respect to its technology, solutions, hardware, software and services. The report also provides business case analysis of the concept. The business case analysis includes how it had generated real value and brought new innovation among the business models and technologies. The report would also provide the basic insight how uniquely this market will evolve over the next five years.
Besides, covering the basic technology and solutions in different sub segments, the report also focuses on different regional markets for each of the segments of verticals and services. The vertical market size is forecasted for different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
The report also focuses on the major driving forces, restraints, opportunities in big data market. It also provides basic insights in to the vendor ecosystem that is how it has evolved and created real value to the end users.
This research report categorizes the big data market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
On the basis of hardware types : servers, storage and network equipments
On the basis of software types: big data analytics, discovery & visualization tools, databases, Hadoop distribution tools & products and system software.
On the basis of services: consulting services, integration & deployment services and training and consulting services.
On the basis of cloud services: big-data-as-a-service, hadoop-as-a-service, analytics & visualization as service and data-as-a-service.
On the basis of verticals: BFSI, manufacturing, consumer & retail, web, media and entertainment, healthcare, government and public utilities, telecommunications, bio-informatics, energy and natural resources, university, research and education, enterprises, gaming, transportation and logistics and distribution.
On the basis of regions: North America (NA), Europe (EU), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America (LA).
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