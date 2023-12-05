Big Data Market Demands, Future Scope, Emerging Trends and Opportunities Report 2026

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2023 -- The global Big Data Market size is projected to grow from USD 162.6 billion in 2021 to 273.4 USD billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.0% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The Big Data industry is driven by sharp increase in data volume. However, rise in data connectivity through cloud computing and incorporation of digital transformation in top-level strategies.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Big Data Market"



354 - Tables

68- Figures

426 – Pages



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1068



Major Big Data companies include IBM(US), Google(US), Oracle(US), Microsoft(US), SAS(US), SAP(Germany), Alteryx(US), TIBCO(US), Cloudera(US), Teradata(US), AWS(US), Informatica(US), Sisense(US), Salesforce(US), HPE(US), Qlik(US), Splunk(US), VMware(US), Accenture(Ireland), Ataccama(Canada), COGITO(US), Centerfield(US), RIB datapine(Berlin), Fusionex(Malaysia), BigPanda(US), Bigeye(US), Imply(US), Rivery(US), YugabyteDB (US), Airbyte(US), Cardagraph(US), Firebolt(US), Syncari(US).These market players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, collaborations, and new product launches, to expand have been the most adopted strategies by major players from 2018 to 2022, which helped companies innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.



IBM is a multinational technology and consulting corporation offering infrastructure hosting and consulting services. The company operates through five major business segments: cloud and cognitive software, global business services, global technology services, systems, and global financing. IBM Cloud has emerged as a preferable platform for all business applications, as it is AI compatible. It is a unifying platform that integrates IBM's capabilities with a single architecture and spans over public and private platforms. With this powerful cloud platform, the company can cater to the requirements of different businesses across the globe. IBM caters to various verticals, including aerospace & defense, education, healthcare, oil & gas, automotive, electronics, insurance, retail & consumer products, banking & finance, energy & utility, life science, telecommunication, media & entertainment, chemical, government, manufacturing, travel & transportation, construction, and metals & mining. The company has a strong presence in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and APAC and has clients in more than 175 countries. IBM is one of the major players in the big data market. In the past two years, it has shifted its focus from the hardware segment to the digital segment, with increased investments toward big data, AI, and ML.



In the big data market, IBM offers various solutions, including IBM BigIntegrate, IBM Db2 Big SQL, IBM Big Replicate, IBM BigQuality, IBM InfoSphere Data Replication, IBM Master Data Management, and Predictive Analytics. These solutions help businesses visualize, analyze, and share insights about their performance. The company offers managed and professional services in cloud environments.



Google is a global technology company. Its primary business areas include web-based search, desktop and mobile operating systems, display advertising and tools, enterprise solutions, hardware products, consumer content platform, advertising platform, and cloud computing platform. The company generates revenues by delivering relevant, cost-effective online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide customers with platforms, collaboration tools and services, and sales of other products and services, such as apps and in-app purchases, digital content, and subscriptions for digital content, and hardware. Its search engine maintains a list of websites and online content for Google network members, advertisers, and content providers. The company's core products include Android, Maps, Chrome, YouTube, Google Play, and Gmail.



Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=1068



Google also sells hardware products such as Chromebook, Chromecast, and Nexus. The company has a worldwide presence in more than 40 countries. The company offers solutions to various industries, including retail, financial services, healthcare & life sciences, media & entertainment, telecommunications, gaming, manufacturing, energy, government, education, and small businesses. It has a geographical presence in the US, APAC, EMEA, and other Americas. The solutions offered by Google in the big data market include the Big Query, Google Cloud Smart Analytics, Cloud Dataflow, Cloud Dataproc, Cloud Data Fusion, Cloud Composer, Data Catalog, Google Data Studio, Cloud Dataprep, Cloud Data Transfer, Cloud Storage, Google Analytics 360, all these solutions allows companies to ingest and analyze hundreds of millions of events every second from apps or devices all around the world.



Browse Other Reports:



Cybersecurity Insurance Market



Chaos Engineering Tools Market



Knowledge Graph Market



Digital Asset Management Market



Conversational AI Market



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/big-data-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/big-data.asp