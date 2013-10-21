Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Big Data Market in Europe 2012-2016 market report to its offering



Analysts forecast the Big Data market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 31.96 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is big datas ability to analyze data to predict future accurately. The Big Data market in Europe has also been witnessing the adoption of in-memory computing. However, the lack of awareness of big datas potential could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Big Data market in Europe 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the Europe market; it also covers the Big Data market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are IBM Corp., Hewlett-Packard Co., Teradata Corp., and SAP AG.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are 1010data Ltd., 10gen Inc., Accenture Inc., Amazon Web Services, Attivio Inc., Calpont Corp., Capgemini Inc., ClickFox Inc., Cloudera Inc., Computer Sciences Corp., Couchbase Inc., Datameer Inc., DataStax Inc., Dell Inc., Digital Reasoning Systems Inc., EMC Corp., Fractal Analytics Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hortonworks Inc., HPCC Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Informatica Corp., Intel Corp., Karmasphere Inc., Logica plc, MapR Technologies Inc., MarkLogic Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mu Sigma Inc., NetApp Inc., Opera Solutions Inc., Oracle Corp., ParAccel Inc., Pervasive Software Inc., QlikTech Ltd., RainStor Inc., Red Hat Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Seagate Inc., Siemens Information Systems Ltd., Splunk Inc., Supermicro Computer Inc., Tableau Software Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Teradata Corp., Think Big Analytics Inc., and Xerox Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



IBM Corp., Hewlett-Packard Co., Teradata Corp., and SAP AG.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are 1010data Ltd., 10gen Inc., Accenture Inc., Amazon Web Services, Attivio Inc., Calpont Corp., Capgemini Inc., ClickFox Inc., Cloudera Inc., Computer Sciences Corp., Couchbase Inc., Datameer Inc., DataStax Inc., Dell Inc., Digital Reasoning Systems Inc., EMC Corp., Fractal Analytics Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Hortonworks Inc., HPCC Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Informatica Corp., Intel Corp., Karmasphere Inc., Logica plc, MapR Technologies Inc., MarkLogic Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mu Sigma Inc., NetApp Inc., Opera Solutions Inc., Oracle Corp., ParAccel Inc., Pervasive Software Inc., QlikTech Ltd., RainStor Inc., Red Hat Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Seagate Inc., Siemens Information Systems Ltd., Splunk Inc., Supermicro Computer Inc., Tableau Software Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Teradata Corp., Think Big Analytics Inc., and Xerox Corp.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/144638/big-data-market-in-europe-2012-2016.html



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