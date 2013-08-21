Big Data Market in India 2013 - New Report Available

Fast Market Research recommends "Big Data Market in India 2013" from Netscribes, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- The new report, 'Big Data Market in India', highlights the current as well as the future big data market scenario in India. The report furnishes explicit details on the crucial aspects of the overall market to provide a holistic view, with the aide of crisp and insightful representation of market data.
Currently, the market is at its growing stage and is mainly dominated by foreign vendors who have managed to mark a significant presence in the country. With the continual growth in computerization and digitization across all verticals, amount of data generated is skyrocketing on a daily basis. Additionally, the vast demographic diversification prevailing in the country will further technology adoption amongst business of all nature, thereby amplifying digital data generation by manifolds.
Some factors such as the burgeoning internet usage across the nation, emergence of smart handheld devices and the explosion in the social media domain were identified to be prime reasons driving the big data market. While the key hindrances for the market comprise of the lack of big data handling expertise, severe time constraint to analyze data and the lurking threat to data security and integrity.
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As seen in the market, proper analysis of the big data so generated has not yet attained full swing in the Indian market. Currently a very small fraction of the market comprises of big data analysis and hence this opportunity can be effectively targeted by vendors to garner a stronger foothold in the market for better revenue generation.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Private Companies, Fujitsu India Ltd., Hitachi Data Systems India Pvt. Ltd., IBM India Pvt. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation India Pvt. Ltd., MicroStrategy India Pvt. Ltd., NetApp India Pvt. Ltd., Opera Solutions India Pvt. Ltd., Oracle Software India Pvt. Ltd., QlikTech India Pvt. Ltd., SAP India Pvt. Ltd., SAS Software Pvt. Ltd., Teradata India Pvt. Ltd.,
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