Big Data Market Poise $46.34 Billion by 2018

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- The report "Big Data Market By Types (Hardware; Software; Services; BDaaS - HaaS; Analytics; Visualization as Service); By Software (Hadoop, Big Data Analytics and Databases, System Software (IMDB, IMC): Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2013 – 2018)" segments the global big data market in to various sub segments with in-depth analysis and forecasting of revenues. It also identifies drivers & restraints for this market with insights in to trends, opportunities and challenges. MarketsandMarkets had segmented the big data market by types or components: hardware, software, services and cloud services; by verticals; by regions; North America (NA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America (LA).



Browse 136 market data tables and 33 figures spread through 246 pages and in-depth TOC on “Big Data Market By Types (Hardware; Software; Services; BDaaS - HaaS; Analytics; Visualization as Service); By Software (Hadoop, Big Data Analytics and Databases, System Software (IMDB, IMC): Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2013 – 2018)”.

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/big-data-market-1068.html



Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



The constant rise in consumer and machine data, demand of big data applications and growth of unified appliances are playing a major role in shaping the future of big data market. Even though there are number of big data technology and solutions available in market, but the solutions are complex and difficult to integrate. The emerging professional and integration services would address the issue. It is expected that large number of vendors would enter the market through strategic collaborations and venture capital funding.



The major forces driving in this market is the constant need among enterprises to upgrade their business processes and enhance performance and efficiency. Also the other forces are continuous rise of unstructured data; demand to provide advanced & predictive analytics. Companies providing hardware and software IT solutions are looking forward to gain a better competitive advantage in this growing market, thereby creating sophisticated analytical solutions and data management platforms for the enterprises.



The Global big data market is estimated to be $14.87 billion in 2013 and expected to grow to $46.34 billion. This represents an estimated Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.52% from 2013 to 2018. In the current scenario, the services segment continues to be the largest segment, in terms of consulting and integration & deployment services. The software segment is expected to grow at an estimated Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 28.7%. In terms of Regions, North America is expected to be the biggest market on the basis of revenue and adoption of big data technology & solutions. MarketsandMarkets further expects that the increasing big data market in the developing economies will further enhance the growth of overall market.



Browse Related Reports



Hadoop & Big Data Analytics Market [Hardware, Software, Services, Hadoop-as-a-Service] - Trends, Geographical Analysis & Worldwide Market Forecasts (2012 – 2017)

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/hadoop-market-766.html



Cloud RAN Market (Radio Access Network) - by Components (Remote Radio Units, Optical Transport Network, BBU, Processors, Servers, Test & Measurement), by Services (Integration, Network) - Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2013 - 2018)

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cloud-radio-access-network-ran-market-1001.html



About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company based in the U.S. We publish strategically analyzed market research reports and serve as a business intelligence partner to Fortune 500 companies across the world.



MarketsandMarkets also provides multi-client reports, company profiles, databases, and custom research services. MarketsandMarkets covers thirteen industry verticals; including advanced materials, automotives and transportation, banking and financial services, biotechnology, chemicals, consumer goods, telecommunications and IT, energy and power, food and beverages, industrial automation, medical devices, pharmaceuticals, semiconductor and electronics, aerospace & defense.



We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

North - Dominion Plaza

17304 Preston Road

Suite 800, Dallas, TX 75252

Tel: +1-888-6006-441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets