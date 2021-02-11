Big Data Market Size, Share, Future Growth Opportunities & Forecast by 2027 : Oracle, IBM, Google, Salesforce, AWS, SAP, Etc.

The study methodologies used to examine Big Data Market for the forecast period, 2020 - 2027 further classifies the industry by type, geography, end-use and end-user to add more precision and bring to light factors responsible for augmenting business development.
New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2021 -- In recent times, people are more inclined towards networking and utilizing the internet for all kinds of work. From small to giant organizations, data is being transferred and received every second.
Market Drivers
The escalating amount of virtual online classes and offices, along with the wide popularity of social media, has created an enormous impact on the amount of data and is a key factor propelling the market growth. Increase in penetration of the internet due to various advantages like a large pool of resources and information, never-ending communication, convenient sharing, and services concur a wide range of data every day; hence it is expected to bolster the demand in the near future. Increasing preference of individuals, along with the increase in purchasing power in developing economies, has resulted in surging adoption of smart gadgets. Additionally, the rising demand for mobile gadgets and applications has created a way for big data extensively in the coming years.
Key participants include Oracle, IBM, Google, Salesforce, AWS, SAP, Teradata, SAS Institute, Adobe, and HPE, among others.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global big data market on the basis of component, organization size, deployment type, end-users, and region:
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Solution
Services
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises
Large Enterprises
Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Cloud
On-Premises
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
BFSI
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Government & Defense
Retail & Consumer Goods
Media & Entertainment
Logistics & Transportation
IT & Telecom
Others
Regional Landscape
North America dominated the global big data market and is estimated to witness robust growth over the forecast period. The adoption of big data technology has paved the way for opportunities for various businesses to keep track of valuable data and change it into important information. Increasing usage in the healthcare and retail segments is expected to fuel the market demand.
Europe is estimated to witness robust growth over the forecast period prominently due to government and administrative segments that emphasize extensively enhancing the efficiency of operation with the rising usage of big data. Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period.
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
Chapter 4. Big Data Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Big Data Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Proliferation of internet and generation huge data volume
4.2.2.2. Growing demand for fraud detection and prevention
4.2.2.3. Development of open source big data software frameworks
4.2.2.4. Increase in IT spending
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Lack of skilled personnel
4.2.3.2. Lack of security measures
Continued…
