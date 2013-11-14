Big Data Opportunities, Challenges and Solutions for Industry Verticals - New Market Report

Recently published research from MindCommerce, "Big Data Opportunities, Challenges and Solutions for Industry Verticals", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Big data is more than just one of the biggest buzz words in years. It represents a huge business opportunity to leverage arguably the most valuable enterprise asset: data about customers, operations, markets, competitors, and more.
Organizations across nearly every industry find that they not only require to manage growing large data volumes in their real-time systems, but also to analyze that information so they can quickly make more optimal decisions to help them compete more effectively in the marketplace.
Companies across a wide range of industry verticals and market segments are beginning to leverage Big Data and analytics to produce insights from hidden information floating in a sea of raw data that is otherwise too costly to process and discover.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Benefits:
- Learn about Big Data solutions and strategies for enterprise
- Understand the challenges and benefits for enterprise Big Data
- Identify the market opportunities for Big Data in industry verticals
- Learn about Big Data and analytics vendor solutions and strategies
Target Audience:
- Big Data companies
- Governmental organizations
- Telecommunications companies
- Analytics and data reporting companies
- Data storage and processing companies
- Research and development organizations
- Cloud infrastructure and service providers
- All industry verticals and market segments
Companies in Report:
- Action
- Aetna
- Amazon
- Amazon Web Services
- Apache
- apigee
- Bloomberg
- BloomReach
- Capgemini
- Computer Science Corp
- Craigslist
- Data Mining Research
- Dataguise
- Datameer
- Ebizq
- EMC
- Facebook
- Forbes
- Forrester
- General Electric
- Globe Telecom
- Google
- HP
- IBM
- IDC
- Instagram
- Intel
- Ironside
- LinkedIn
- Mashery
- McKinsey Global
- Microsoft
- Oracle
- Orkut
- PadMapper
- Pinterest
- Programmable Web
- RainStor
- Riak
- SAS
- SpotFire
- Tata Consultancy Services
- Twitter
- Walmart
- Watalon
- Wikipedia
- Yahoo
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