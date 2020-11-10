Big Data Services Market to See Major Growth by 2025 : IBM, SAP, Google

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2020 -- Global Big Data Services Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions. According to AMA, the Global Big Data Services market is expected to see growth rate of 23.41%.



Major Players in This Report Include,

IBM Corporation (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP SE (Germany), Hewlett-Packard Company (United States), SAS Institute (United States), Accenture PLC (Ireland), Information Builders Inc. (United States), Google LLC (United States) and Amazon Web Services Inc. (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Alteryx Ltd (United States), Wipro Ltd (India), Opera Solutions LLC (United States), Guavus Inc. (Thales) (France) and MapR Technologies Inc. (United States).



The augmenting requirement for ensuring the high data quality and creating a channelized data flow in enterprises has fueled the need for technologically advanced big data solutions will help to boost global big data service market in the forecasted period. Big data termed as a broader interpretation for large or complicated data sets that cannot be processed by traditional applications. The big data service is beneficial for capturing, analysis, curation, transfer, data privacy. Additionally, predictive analytics backed by big data plays an important role in performing risk analysis. Keeping critical information safe, developing fresh revenue streams and low maintenance cost are some of the many benefits offered by big data. Moreover, the expansion of big data analytics, covering data from intelligent systems such as smart meters, in-vehicle infotainment, sensors, etc. further boosts the big global big data service market.



Market Trend

- Fueling Need Have Structured Data for Analysis

- Huge Demand for Data Science and Predictive Analysis



Market Drivers

- Rising Demand for Increasing Organization Efficiency

- Increase in Data Volume Generated And Growing Adoption Of Cloud



Opportunities

- Huge Demand across Different Business Vertical and Investment Made By Prominent Market Player

- The Proliferation of Several Real-Time Information from Sources



Restraints

- Data Security Concern Related With Big Data Services

- The Inability of Service Providers to Provide Real-Time Insights



Challenges

- Rising Concern Associated with Privacy



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Big Data Services market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively. The key trends that manage the interest of the customers have also been interpreted accurately for the benefit of the readers.



The Big Data Services market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



The report concludes with in-depth details on the business operations and financial structure of leading vendors in the Global Big Data Services market report, Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here. This study serves as a rich guide for established players and new players in this market.



Current Scenario Analysis for Decision Framework

Key Strategic Developments in Big Data Services Market:

The research includes the key strategic activities such as Research & Development (R&D) initiatives, Merger & Acquisition (M&A) completed, agreements, new launches, collaborations, partnerships & (JV) Joint ventures, and regional growth of the key competitors operating in the market at global and regional scale to overcome current slowdown due to COVID-19.



Key Market Features in Global Big Data Services Market

The report highlights Big Data Services market features, including revenue size, weighted average regional price, capacity utilization rate, production rate, gross margins, consumption, import & export, demand & supply, cost bench-marking in Big Data Services, market share and annualized growth rate (Y-o-Y) and Periodic CAGR.



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Big Data Services Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Big Data Services Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Big Data Services Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Big Data Services Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Big Data Services Market Breakdown by Segments (by Deployment Mode (On-premise, Cloud (Private, Public, Hybrid)), Organization Size (Small and Medium Size Enterprises, Large Enterprises), Platform (JAVA, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Others), Solution Type (Hadoop-as-a-Service (HDaaS), Data Analytics-as-a-Service (DAaaS), Data-as-a-Service (DaaS)), End User (IT and Telecommunication, Energy and Power, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Other End Users))

5.1 Global Big Data Services Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Big Data Services Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Big Data Services Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Big Data Services Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Big Data Services Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Big Data Services Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact. It also collects in-depth information from the detailed primary and secondary research techniques analyzed using the most efficient analysis tools. Based on the statistics gained from this systematic study, market research provides estimates for market participants and readers.



