Big Data Strategy Market Growing Investment in Smart City Initiatives to Boost the Market Growth

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2020 -- Big data and cloud computing is a perfect combination mainly for addressing security concerns. The constant evolution of big data and cloud computing is providing cost-effective, efficient and powerful infrastructures to support business analytics. The big data market is experiencing massive growth owing to the remarkable increase in organizational data and spending on R&D.



Leading industry players such as IBM, HP, Google, SAP, Cloudera, and Oracle, are progressively investing in R&D, for the development of unified big data, solutions to provide improved analytics and integrated management of data. Companies are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to diversify their product portfolio with big data and mainframe technologies. For instance, in 2015, Microsoft acquired Revolution Analytics to expand its business for cloud base platform. Similarly, IBM acquired Cloudant and Cleversafe to strengthen its cloud platform business.



Market Segmentation: Global Big Data Market is categorized on the following basis:



Based on Type of Data:

Unstructured Data

Structured Data

Based on Components



Hardware

Software

Services

Based on Application



Financial Analytics

Risk Analytics

Customer Analytics

Operational Analytics



Market Drivers and Challenges:

Continuous generation of the abundant volume of data by various sectors is raising the need for analysis of these data and significantly propelling the business prospects for big data analytics. Cloud computing provides cost-effective, flexible and secure storage of data. Affordable open source storage such as Hadoop and vast technological advancement provide ease for accessibility of data at any place and at any time consumers are accelerating the demand for big data market.



Big Data Market : Adoption of Blockchain Solutions through Big Data Implementation

Enterprises across various sectors have started to experiment with the use cases of blockchain technology to ensure cybersecurity. Blockchain technology transports data in blocks and links data blocks with cryptography algorithms. The combination of blockchain with big data will help enterprises track and store the information and data generated from various sensors. Using this combination, enterprises can also identify the reasons for failure in production, without necessarily interrupting the operations. Hence, the use of blockchain technology is expected to enhance the business value derived from big data implementation.



Key Target Audience For Big Data Market

- Big data software vendors

- Big data service vendors

- Research organizations

- Investors and Venture Capitalists (VC)

- Network and systems integrators

- Independent software vendors

- Value-Added Resellers (VARs) and distributors



TOC Of The Report:

Chapter Six 2018-2023 Market Forecast of Global and Chinese Big Data Strategy Industry

6.1 2018-2023 Global and Chinese Capacity, Production, and Production Value of Big Data Strategy

6.2 2018-2023 Big Data Strategy Industry Cost and Profit Estimation

6.3 2018-2023 Global and Chinese Market Share of Big Data Strategy

6.4 2018-2023 Global and Chinese Supply and Consumption of Big Data Strategy

6.5 2018-2023 Chinese Import and Export of Big Data Strategy



Chapter Seven Analysis of Big Data Strategy Industry Chain

7.1 Industry Chain Structure

7.2 Upstream Raw Materials

7.3 Downstream Industry



Chapter Eight Global and Chinese Economic Impact on Big Data Strategy Industry

8.1 Global and Chinese Macroeconomic Environment Analysis

8.1.1 Global Macroeconomic Analysis

8.1.2 Chinese Macroeconomic Analysis

8.2 Global and Chinese Macroeconomic Environment Development Trend

8.2.1 Global Macroeconomic Outlook

8.2.2 Chinese Macroeconomic Outlook

8.3 Effects to Big Data Strategy Industry



Chapter Nine Market Dynamics of Big Data Strategy Industry

9.1 Big Data Strategy Industry News

9.2 Big Data Strategy Industry Development Challenges

9.3 Big Data Strategy Industry Development Opportunities



Chapter Ten Proposals for New Project

10.1 Market Entry Strategies

10.2 Countermeasures of Economic Impact

10.3 Marketing Channels

10.4 Feasibility Studies of New Project Investment



