Big East Basketball Tournament Tickets on Sale

New Jersey based ticket broker Prominent Ticket Service is pleased to announce that 2013 Big East Tournament tickets are on sale for all seven sessions of the tournament at Madison Square Garden from March 12-16, as well as tickets to every session of the Big East Women's Tourament, which runs from March 8-12 at the XL Center in Hartford, CT.



The Big East Tournament is annually one of the top conference basketball championships in the country, as many of the nation’s best basketball schools call the Big East their home. Last year, the Louisville Cardinals defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats 50-44 in the championship matchup on the men’s side, while on the women’s side UConn defeated Notre Dame for their fifth consecutive tournament title. Of course, the winner of each tournament receives an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.



Not surprisingly, the Big East is one of the strongest conferences in the country again in 2013. As of February 22, six conference teams were ranked in the top 25 of the Associated Press poll, with Syracuse, Louisville, Georgetown, Marquette, Pitt and Notre Dame each ranking among the nation’s elite.



Louisville has to be considered one of the favorites entering the conference tournament, and will look to defend their championship crown. Rick Pitino and the Cardinals are led by veteran point guard and reigning Big East Tournament MVP Peyton Siva, as well as leading scorer Russ Smith and defensive presence Gorgui Dieng.



Syracuse, led by longtime coach Jim Boeheim, stand as one of Louisville’s biggest challengers to the throne. The Orange feature a potent top five of Brandon Tiche, C.J. Fair, James Southerland, Rakeem Christmas and Michael Cater-Williams, who ranks among the nation’s leaders in assists.



The Georgetown Hoyas are currently in the midst of an impressive eight game winning streak, and could enter the tournament as one of the hottest teams in the country. Coach John Thompson III has one of the best players in the country at his disposal in Otto Porter, and the sophomore guard is considered a potential lottery pick in this summer’s NBA Draft.



The Big East Women’s Tournament figures to be dominated by Notre Dame and UConn. Currently sitting at No. 2 and No. 3 in the country, respectively, the Irish and Huskies appear to be on a collision course in the tournament finale.



Legendary UConn head coach Geno Auriemma always fields one of the best teams in the country, and 2013 is no different. Led by sophomore sensation Keleena Mosqueda-Lewis, the Huskies have only one loss on the season to date, falling to Notre Dame in early January.



While breaking through against UConn in the Big East Tournament has proven to be a huge challenge in recent seasons, Notre Dame has the talent to top the conference this season. Led by the nation’s premier PG in Skylar Diggins, coach Muffet McGraw has a great chance to end the Huskies’ recent string of dominance.



