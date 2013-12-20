Big Factory Outlet Launch Range of Eames DSW Inspired Chairs

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Big Factory Outlet are an online furniture retailer, the company specialise in supplying reproduction furniture of the highest quality and value. Big Factory Outlet say that they guarantee the satisfaction of all their customers.



The London based furniture retailer is very excited to be launching their reproduction of the Eames DSW Chair. The reproduction chairs will be available in a range of colours and are currently priced at around £38 each.



The original Eames DSW Chair was a product of husband and wife design team, Charles and Ray Eames, the couple are widely regarded as having revolutionised 20th Century furniture design. Their design style combined their respective disciplines of architecture and modern art with low-cost yet durable materials the result was stylish, perfectly balanced, comfortable and functional furniture.



Big Factory Outlet say that their aim with the replica of this classic style icon is to continue to provide the same levels of functionality and form as the original. The company will be selling their replicas of the renowned family of dining chairs, designs available will include the replica Dining Armchair Rod base (DAR), replica Dining Side chair with iconic "Eiffel" base (DSR) and replica Dining Armchair Wooden base (DAW). The full range of Big Factory Outlet DSW chairs can be found here.



Big Factory Outlet would like to point out that the company and their products are not affiliated with Charles and Ray Eames, Vitra or Herman Miller. A spokesperson for Big Factory Outlet said that they wish to make it clear that none of the reproductions available for purchase on bigfactoryoutlet.com are intended to be sold as originals.



For more information on the Eames DSW inspired chairs or any other Big Factory Outlet furniture call: +44 (0)1895 700890 or visit bigfactoryoutlet.com.