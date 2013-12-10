Big Fuss Records Introduces New Music Release "the Dreamer" for Fans of Miss Kristin

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- Miss Kristin’s newest masterpiece contains stunning original music productions that are inclined to incite the imaginations of Kristin's beloved fans.



According to renowned artist and creator Miss Kristin, “This is one of my favorite collections of all time, ever written. I was inspired by a mega movement of spirit. The work centers on believing in what you wish to be, and seeing it become a reality.” Kristin goes on to say; "Each song is very distinctive and unlike anything I have done before."



The Dreamer is intended to impart a visionaries mind. The featured song and stories are set to music, with fun, joy and an added flair for romance. Miss Kristin is a gifted talent with a long list of previous musical offerings and collections. Some of these include:



- Woman In Love (2013)

- Winning (2013)

- The Elephant Groove (2012)

- Masterpiece (2012)

- Whole In My Soul (2011)

- Free (2010)

- March On (2009)



On the site The Celebrity Cafe at http://www.thecelebritycafe.com , Miss Kristin was described as an “Individual Musical Prodigy”. Not only does she have a unique sultry voice, but she plays most of the instruments for each of her tracks on all of her productions, showcasing a huge talent. Miss Kristin's song lyrics define not only her thoughtful inner core, but they also reach a depth which continues to embrace each one of her adoring fans.



"The Dreamer" is a musical journey filled with inspiration, adoration and a love of a magnificent new life. One of Miss Kristin’s previous quotes, from her release "The Voyager", from the album, “Whole in My Soul” best describes her inspiration to write and produce "The Dreamer". “The Dreamer is a voyager who does not believe in scarcity on any level”. Miss Kristin expresses her ideas about dreams and more on her website at http://www.misskristin.com



In March of 2014, Big Fuss Records will release "The Dreamer" to a worldwide audience through radio and internet portals. Miss Kristin's shine is rubbing others the right way, as she becomes known to those who have not heard of her music before. Recently she was featured on page six of the print edition, November 2013 issue, of Making Music Magazine. Kristin brings a profound sense of musical joy to those who’ve already tasted her elegant style.



If you’d like more information about The Dreamer or to schedule an interview with Miss Kristin, please contact Big Fuss Records Inc. Maggie @ 408-871-9135 or email her at office@bigfussrecords.com.



For Media Contact:

Big Fuss Records Inc.

Maggie Manor

Phone: 408-871-9135

Email: office@bigfussrecords.com