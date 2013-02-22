Big Game Fishing in the Azores with Yazores.com

Faja de Baixo, Ponta Delgada -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- The Archipelago of the Azores, 9 Portuguese volcanic islands isolated at 1500 km from Lisbon, in the North Atlantic, were discovered in the 15th century. The largest and most populated island is São Miguel and it was from here that the first steps towards big game fishing were taken in the Archipelago, at the beginning of the 50s, in large thanks to the presence of several tuna fish species, such as the dorado or the bonito. At that time, a few great marlins were caught, but the equipment and the material used were of course nothing like those used nowadays.



In the 70s, American ships discovered the potential of these waters and, using their now famous catch and release technique, gave birth to fishing competitions in the Azores, which became one of the international hot spots for big game fishing. Each boat would frequently catch about three to four blue marlins per day, seeing as the water temperature is ideal for it during fishing season (23oC). As such, the Azores are in the top five destinations for great blue marlins fishing.



That is why the Clube Naval de Ponta Delgada recently decided to organize a three day big game competition which reunited all the conditions for a perfect event: good quality fish, impressive boats, fishermen from different countries and a festive atmosphere. In the first competition, which took place during the final days of September 2012, 11 teams entered. It was a success and it will be repeated again during the following years, hopefully with the same impressive amount of big fish being caught.



About Azores

