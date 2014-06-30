Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Big Investment Group LLC is proud to announce that it has received 15,083 pre-registered signups on a marketing budget of ZERO.



Join us now or get left behind because the new website is coming and BIG has spared no expense!



Big Investment Group Website Features:



- Alerts

- BIG Blog

- Silk's Corner

- Investor Forum

- Chatroom

- Level II Reporting

- Charting Room

- BIG Top 10

- Research Room

- Trading Simulator

- "Dream BIG" Account

- BIG University - video chart updates, webinars, CEO Interviews, stock articles and educational articles.



The "Dream BIG" account will be funded with $500 at the time of launch. We will trade this with our various plays and you all will be able to see the balance daily.



After 12 months we will donate the balance to the "Make a Wish Foundation".



Also 100% of the 1st months net revenues will be donated to the "Wounded Warrior Foundation"



Big Investment Group LLC. is not a registered securities advisor. Investors should always conduct their own additional due diligence with any potential investment or highlighted company. The company provides information on highlighted stocks via press releases, company website, and facebook but this should not be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell. Big Investment Group LLC is an educated Forum to share and discuss investment opportunities primarily in the OTC markets and is based out of Cincinnati Ohio.