BIG Investment Group LLC. Set to Launch a Comprehensive New Investor Forum in July 2014

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- BIG Investment Group LLC is excited to announce pre-registration for the launch of it's new site set to go live July 2014. The site will be a best in class forum where investors of all skill levels can interact with experienced and dedicated BIG staff and it's affiliates as well as network with other investors.



Please sign-up with your email and/or phone number to receive site updates as well as get pre-registered for the site's live launch in July 2014.



Pre-Register Now HERE