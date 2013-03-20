Big Litho Print Company Fighting Pirates with Magnetic Maps

Yorkshire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Once furnishings and habiliments of courier offices and apparatus of real estate agents, with the cliché usage by the military, maps haven’t lost their substance; they now continue to be the gizmos of security companies to help them locate and fight pirates at the sea and ensure safe passage of goods and personnel. Maritime security companies like Britannia find the huge magnetic world map on their office wall useful to keep track of weapon movements around the world oceans.



Having a world map on the office wall that allows the officers to place magnetic markers and removable ink on the laminated glossy finish of the magnetic map. They use these markers to show the locations of clients’ boats and ships as well as all weapon movements around the world oceans. This gives maritime security companies the ability of pointing out a potential problem and makes it easy for them to eliminate any possible threats. A nifty map with an exact fit on the wall makes a good prerequisite of a successful sortie. "So in a round about way we now think we're helping in the fight against pirates!" jests Francis Grogan of Big Litho Printing.



“The magnetic feature is especially good as it allows us to easily place markers for locations of boats and ships. We keep track on weapons moving around the World oceans, and this wall map makes a great reference point for everyone in the office," affirms a Britannia Maritime security official. The map providing efficient placement of markers has been found specifically useful by the maritime security to outflank the pirates and keep a tighter control over the waters. The growth of digital print and its capabilities in recent years have opened up new products such as the magnetic map which fits in well to these specifications.



About BigLitho

BigLitho enumerates a multitude of uses for their products which range from simple posters to wall sized magnetic maps that come in lightweight, easy to fit, rigid panels. They can be fitted onto any office wall and are built robust enough to last long through the fatigue from the routine office work on the panels. BigLitho printing, a large format printing specialist that took a start by supplying large format litho printing on paper or plastic up to 2m x 1.5, takes pride in the help they give for fighting crime. On the contrary however, BigLitho’s products are not limited to the defence and armed forces. The key markets being POS (Point of sale), OOH advertising (Out of home advertising) such as billboard and banner, and large format maps like the Ordnance survey style map. The magnetic maps and other posters can be used for any business or office setup that requires large-sized maps for locating, tracking or simply navigation.